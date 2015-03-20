Korean War hero's niece objects to selling of veterans post named for him

BEVERLY, Mass. (Tribune News Service) — When Joseph Vittori was killed in the Korean War, the death of the 22-year-old Beverly man left his parents devastated. As a way to pay tribute to their son and help ease the pain of losing him, Dora and Peter Vittori donated land on their vegetable farm on Brimbal Avenue for the construction of a veterans post in his memory.

Nearly 60 years later, the Vittori-Rocci Post is now under agreement to be sold to a rug-making business. And that news has delivered a second blow to Vittori's remaining relatives, according to Lisa Treem, Vittori's niece.

"I felt like somebody stabbed me in the heart," she said.

Treem, who lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said she did not learn about the planned sale of the Vittori-Rocci Post until last weekend, when she was told by a cousin who lives in Beverly. She said selling the building that was constructed as a memorial to Joseph Vittori would have devastated his mother, Dora Vittori, and his sister, Antoinette Vittori Treem, who have both passed away.

"My grandmother Dora Vittori is now rolling over in her grave," Treem, who is Antoinette's daughter, said in an email. "This is a disgrace and a slap in the face to our family."

Treem said Dora Vittori took solace in the fact that the veterans post stood in her son's memory on the land where he was born and raised.

"My uncle's death just ruined her," Treem said. "She never got over it. It gave her some peace to know (the Vittori-Rocci Post) was there. He was bigger than life to all of us. It's gut-wrenching to me. When I told my brother (on Sunday) I burst into tears."

Vittori, a 22-year-old Marines Corps Reserve corporal, was killed on Sept. 16, 1951, in a battle in Korea. He earned the Medal of Honor, the country's highest military honor, for single-handedly fighting off a night-time attack after all of his fellow Marines had been killed or injured. His heroism was the subject of an episode of the 2018 Netflix documentary series "Medal of Honor."

Tom Roccio, a Vittori-Rocci Post member and lawyer who is helping with the sale of the building, said he understands Treem's disappointment, but he said the nonprofit club can no longer afford to stay in the building due to revenue losses caused by the pandemic. The plan is to sell the building to Salem-based rug business Landry & Arcari and find a new, less expensive location for the club.

"A lot of us are real disappointed but it comes down to dollars and cents," Roccio said. "We haven't able to do business as we usually did for the past year and three months. We haven't been able to rent function halls and we don't have an endowment."

"I understand (Treem's) unhappiness," Roccio added. "My father was a member. A lot of my close friends have been there over the years. It's difficult for a lot of us, but it comes down to the ability to pay (taxes and insurance costs). I couldn't recommend to our membership that we continue to go into debt. Was it anyone's intention that it would ever be closed? No, it was not."

Roccio said club members voted in favor of the sale in November. He said there is no restriction on selling the building in the 1953 deed in which the Vittoris transferred the land to the club. The only stipulation was that the post be built within five years. It opened in 1956 and was also named after World War II soldier Thomas Rocci of Beverly.

Under terms of the sale, the club can remain in the basement of the building for up to five years after Landry & Arcari moves in, while the club looks for a new home.

"We're optimistic that we'll find another location but there's no guarantees," Roccio said.

The sale is pending city approval of Landry & Arcari's plan. It has been approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals and is now before the Planning Board.

Treem, 60, said her sister and brother, who both live in New Hampshire, are also upset. She said she has written emails to city and state officials informing them of her family's objection to the sale, but concedes she does not know of any legal way to stop it.

"It's wrong. It's just wrong," she said. "That was always supposed to be his memorial. It's the property he was born on. Why don't they go over to St. Mary's Cemetery and dig up his grave while they're at it?"

