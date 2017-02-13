Kentucky bill would give disabled veteran business owners guaranteed share of state contracts

OWENSBORO, Ky. (Tribune News Service) — A bill co-sponsored by Owensboro-area members of the state House of Representatives would, if approved, guarantee a small percentage of state contracts be earmarked for disabled veterans who operate small businesses.

House Bill 161 was co-filed by Rep. D.J. Johnson, an Owensboro Republican, and by Rep. Dean Schamore, a Hardinsburg Democrat. Both are listed as the primary sponsors on the bill.

If approved, House Bill 161 would set aside 3 percent of all state construction, equipment, goods and services contracts for businesses owned by disabled veterans who suffered a disability while in active military service.

Although the category of "service-disabled veteran-owned small business" was created previously by Schamore, there was not a mechanism in place for people in that category to receive a preference in obtaining state contracts, Johnson said.

"We're just finishing the work," Johnson said. The bill "puts the process in place," he said.

The idea came from veterans, Johnson said.

"Some veterans brought (the idea for the bill) to me," Johnson said in a recent interview. "I was just pleased to have the opportunity to present it."

The bill says a "minimum of 3 percent of the total value of all state contracts for goods, equipment, construction or services that are requested to be purchased by or for any agency shall be designated by the (Finance and Administration) Cabinet as service-disabled, veteran-owned business set-aside contracts. A set-aside designation shall be made before the public notice for bids."

Initially, only qualifying veteran-owned businesses will be able to bid on the designated contracts, and "bids from other bidders may be rejected," the bill says.

The bill would apply to service-disabled veteran-owned businesses whether they are the primary contractor or subcontractor on a project, Johnson said.

Currently, the bill says if fewer than three service-disabled veteran-owned small business owners submit bids for a designated contract, the bidding process will be opened up for general bidding. Johnson said the bill will be amended to be opened up for general bids if fewer than two qualifying veteran-owned businesses apply.

The bill just guarantees veterans "will have first shot" at contracts set aside for them, Johnson said. The bill also says the contracts can be opened up to bidders who are not service-disabled veteran-owned businesses if the low bid "results in an unreasonable price."

The bill was not created because as a reaction to discrimination against veteran businesses owners with disabilities, he said.

"I think, the way I think of it in my mind, it's a way to say 'Thank you' to veterans," Johnson said.

jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com

©2017 the Messenger-Inquirer (Owensboro, Ky.)

Visit the Messenger-Inquirer (Owensboro, Ky.) at www.messenger-inquirer.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

James Mayse