Kansas veteran faked blindness to collect disability benefits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Tribune News Service) — A 62-year-old Kansas man admitted Thursday that he pretended to be blind to collect more than $70,000 in disability benefits.

Billy J. Alumbaugh, of Turon, pleaded guilty in federal court to to conspiracy to defraud the government.

His wife, Debra K. Alumbaugh, 58, also pleaded guilty to helping him conceal the crime.

Billy Alumbaugh, an Army veteran, collected the benefits from 2009 to 2016 while he maintained a Kansas driver’s license and regularly drove a car.

Last October, he was seen arriving at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wichita in a car with his wife driving, according to federal court documents.

When they left she was driving, but they stopped a few blocks away and switched places so he could drive.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in September. The plea agreement calls for him to pay $70,800 in restitution.

