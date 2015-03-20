Kansas man recalls being POW in notorious 'Hanoi Hilton'

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Bill Talley's eyes lit up with excitement as he spoke about the F-105s he flew on missions in North Vietnam and Laos in 1972.

Talley, 84, will tell you he isn't a superstitious man. But on his 13th mission during his second tour of duty he was shot down by a MiG near Hanoi. He and his electronics warfare officer were forced to eject from the jet.

"We were hit by a heat-seeking missile. There was a big bang and the engine went out," Talley said. Flying about 18,000 feet, he turned the jet in an effort to glide as far away from Hanoi as he could. But they were forced to push the ejection button and bail out.

"It was quite a jolt. We were going 400 miles per hour," Talley said.

Recalling his story for Veterans Day, memories of that year in his life flow easily - perhaps because he was recalling the experience just weeks prior to his induction into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame.

A native of Sayre, Okla., Talley currently lives in Hutchinson. As he spoke, Talley made it clear his wife, Louan, whom he obviously adores, made her share of sacrifices as a military wife. During their 61 years of marriage, they moved 23 times during his 27-year career in the Air Force. Louan set up a home for Talley and their two children over and over. Plus, she had to stay strong for their children when she learned that her husband's plane had been shot down and he was missing in action.

Crashing through a forest of trees into a mountainous area, Talley and his officer landed in different areas. They both survived, but didn't connect throughout that ordeal.

Talley landed on a boulder, knee first. Quickly he got out his first-aid kit and began cleaning the open wound on his knee, which he could tell required stitches. Then he used his emergency radio and reported his location. He was expecting search and rescue, so he climbed to the top of the mountain to a spot where he thought a helicopter might land. At first he was optimistic, but as time passed, instead of hearing a rescue chopper he began to hear a different sound.

"I heard yodeling and it kept getting closer," Talley said. "It was the Vietnamese and I could hear them well after dark."

He found a hole in the bottom of a rock and climbed in to wait out the night. The next morning he tried the emergency radio again, but the Vietnamese were getting closer. Then he heard rifle shots.

"During my first tour I told myself if I ever got captured I would go out shooting like John Wayne, " Talley said. However, reality set in and he came out with his arms up and quickly found himself surrounded by 20 or 30 guerrilla fighters, including a woman.

He was tackled, his clothes and shoes were stripped off of him, and Talley's arms were tied behind his back with a long rope that one of the men held on to like a leash, forcing him to start walking.

"I felt like a trained bear," Talley said as they paraded him through different hamlets. People would come out and gather around him.

"They would vent their anger, beating me with sticks, throwing rocks and spitting in my face," Talley said. He was an oddity to these petite people, towering over them at more than 6 feet tall and weighing 215 pounds. But he was their prisoner and theses guerillas were delivering him to the North Vietnamese. He would then be taken to the "Hanoi Hilton," the infamous prison where U.S. soldiers were held.

By now it had been several days since Talley had any nourishment. He was given a sip of tea. Painfully hungry as he limped along, with a sore knee, he recalled an old man walking up to him and poking a hard-boiled egg in his mouth.

"That was my nutrition for three days of walking," Talley said.

He remembers the crowds of angry people as they reached a city.

"They were trying to get to the ugly American who was bombing their schools and hospital. They were not welcoming," he said.

Talley was interrogated and would give only his name, rank and serial number. That got him in solitary confinement, a space about the size of a coffee table. Another time he was interrogated and the doctor said his knee was so badly infected it stunk.

"Unless I cooperated, they would amputate," Talley said.

He managed to keep his leg without compromising any information. He slept on a concrete slab with only a bamboo mat. The food was the same every day - two bowls of broth. In the summer it was pumpkin, and in the winter, cabbage. He subsisted on 400 calories a day and lost more than 40 pounds while at the Hanoi Hilton.

The peace treaty was signed and the war ended on Jan. 28, 1973. But it would take time before he would be sent home.

"With the war over, they gave us all the soup we wanted and there was potatoes in it," he said.

On March 28, 1973, Talley flew from Hanoi to Clark Air Base in the Philippines. He remembers the thrill of a long bath and clean white sheets. He was examined by a doctor and dentist and learned that all this time he had been living with two fractured bones around his knee that healed on their own. He also found out he had worms. He loved that anytime, day or night, he could go to the mess hall and an all-you-can-eat buffet.

He finally flew back home to Wichita's McConnell Air Force Base, where Louan and their two children met him.

He remained on active duty and did have surgery on his knee. He is still troubled by it today because arthritis has set in. After the war he rose to the rank of colonel.

As Talley told his story of 322 days in harsh captivity, what emerges is an appreciation for the simple things he experienced during captivity, plus everything that came after he was released.

He went on to earn an MBA at the University of Oklahoma and then attended the Air War College, serving as deputy commander, 35th Combat Support Group, George Air Force Base, Calif. He returned to Oklahoma in 1978, assigned to Tinker Air Force Base as chief of weapons systems. Talley received numerous decorations for his service and retired from the military in 1981.

