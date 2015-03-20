Iowa native's military service honored by bracelets

For years, Kim Snyder has been sending thousands of handmade memorials of her father, Robert Snyder, to military bases throughout the country.

Robert grew up in Burlington before his career in the U.S. Navy. He earned the title of captain in the Marines. Robert died of a congestive heart failure in 2015 at age 76.

Kim, who lives in Dillon, S.C., said she has sent about 80,000 red, white and blue bead bracelets to military bases and workers in the past few years. She said she wants her father's name to be a symbol keeping soldiers on people's minds. She said she has hit all 50 states but isn't stopping there.

"It's been a goal of mine to try to get them in every military hand that I can," Kim said. "I'm not going to stop."

She makes the bracelets herself and then packs hundreds and sends them off. She said she pays for the materials out of her own pocket.

She believes there are a few in the Burlington area in the possession of some of Robert's family.

Robert attended SS. John and Paul Catholic Church when he lived in Burlington. He was not buried in Iowa. Later in life, he was a long-term volunteer firefighter and choir singer.

Kim has no plans to stop making and sending the bracelets.

"I will not stop," she said. "I started this for Daddy, and I will not stop."



©2017 The Hawk Eye (Burlington, Iowa)

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.