In South Jersey, teens work to keep World War II memories alive

Walter "Murphy" Kocielski, who served with the 4th Marine Division on Iwo Jima during World War II, pauses by his display at the Millville Army Air Museum on Jan. 4, 2017. The museum and the Millville School District have been together conducting oral histories of South Jersey World War II veterans for 15 years, and Kocielski was one the first the students interviewed.

MILLVILLE, N.J. (Tribune News Service) — More than 70 years have passed since Walt Kocielski fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Yet thanks to an oral history project with aging military veterans underway at Millville High School, his and their stories of World War II should be in living memory long after their generation is gone.

“When we landed on Iwo there was 56 guys in our platoon,” the 90-year-old recalled recently at the Millville Army Air Field Museum, in Cumberland County, N.J. “A week later there was six.”

It’s one of many such stories, along with the men and women who tell them, that dozens of Millville teenagers such as Shoanne Seijas, 19, have come to know.

Since joining the project in 10th grade, Seijas, who graduated two years ago, has interviewed 15 World War II veterans and had informal conversations with many more.

“There’s a distinct difference between reading in a history book or seeing a movie about a war and meeting someone who’s been through it,” she said.

Her work on the project has introduced her to Kocielski, who for six decades never spoke of the grim combat he saw on that Pacific island in 1945.

“I just closed the door on it” until about 10 years ago, he said, when his daughter told him about the project. After some coaxing he sat down at the museum, cosponsor of the project, and answered gently leading questions as a video camera rolled.

“The sand was real fine stone,” he would recall, “and we sank down to our ankles as soon as we hit the beach … .”

On repeated occasions the Marine directly next to Kocielski took a fatal bullet, including an 18-year-old who was showing him a picture of his new bride when he was felled. “She was beautiful,” he said, shaking his head.

In just five weeks the Battle of Iwo Jima would claim nearly 7,000 American lives, wound 20,000, and leave nearly 18,000 Japanese soldiers dead.

As somber as it was, sharing his experience with the project would also end his silence on the subject. Kocielski, who worked 37 years for DuPont and still makes his home in Millville, has since told his story to school and civic groups, although he spares young audiences the gruesome details.

He also volunteers at the museum, where he and Seijas could be found chatting recently.

With books and movies about war there can be a “childish disconnect where you don’t realize how tragic and scary those things can be,” said Seijas. “But then you sit down with someone who’s been through this otherworldly experience” and “you say this is something you never want to go through.”

A sophomore at Gloucester County College, she plans a career in anthropology. Videotapes of her 15 interviews and more than 100 others are now on permanent record at the museum and the U.S. Library of Congress.

Some are clearly the work of youthful amateurs, but the hitherto untold stories of the “greatest generation” are being preserved here, not just digitally but in the memories of a younger generation twice removed from World War II.

The project began in 2001 when the Millville School District won a state grant to “create community technology access” said Bob Trivellini, a program director at the district. “So we decided to create a website, which was cutting edge back then.”

But what, the district wondered, should the website be about?

“We’ve always been proud of our airfield,” he said, explaining that it was designated the nation’s first defense airfield after the U.S. entered World II.

Starting in September 1942, the field at Millville trained so many fighter pilots — more than 1,500 — during the next three years that the high school’s sports teams call themselves the Thunderbolts after the nickname of the legendary P-47 fighter plane.

And so it was decided, said Trivellini, to devote the new website to the airfield’s history and museum, and the oral history project emerged from that.

A few veterans of the Korean conflict and Vietnam War have also told their stories.

Retired chemical engineer Carl May never passed through Millville on the way to war, but last year the 93-year-old sat down with two students to recall the 32 bombing runs he flew over occupied France and Germany as copilot of a B-26 Marauder.

Interviewed at his home in Delran, where he has lived since 1984, he recalled some of the stories he told.

“One time I was flying (on a bombing run) with the colonel who was our group commander. He tapped me on the shoulder and pointed out the window. ‘That’s Paris,’ he said, and I could see the Eiffel Tower off in the distance.

“Then I saw puffs of black smoke in front of us. ‘That’s flak!’ I told him,” referring to bursting antiaircraft fire from the Germans, “and his head sank.”

May, a devout Catholic, now widowed, said he “never doubted I would come home,” but his best friend from Buffalo, where he grew up, “never did.”

And yet he has some happy memories of the war. On V-E Day (Victory in Europe) on May 8, 1945, he was stationed at Beaumont-sur-Oise, about 20 miles outside Paris. He commandeered a Jeep, and with three buddies drove into the city “and around the Arc de Triomphe and down the Champs-Elysee.”

He learned of the oral history project after a son-in-law brought some of his own father’s wartime memorabilia to the museum. May paid a visit and gave it some books and an “Army-issue sleeping bag” that is part of its collection, and agreed to be interviewed.

“I wasn’t all that relaxed,” said May, who still drives. “But it was still a lot of fun.”

Kayla Piper, a Millville sophomore, said she was “really nervous” at her first interview.

“We were interviewing two (Navy) men together and they started crying as they talked about ships around them getting sunk and not being able to do anything. It was so emotional. I wanted to cry because they were crying.”

But after five interviews the 16-year-old is now “more comfortable,” and agrees to do them whenever she’s invited.

Even though both parents served in the military — her father was a Marine in the Persian Gulf War of 1990-91 — Piper said she was not prepared for the power of what she has heard. Like Seijas, Piper has discovered that a personal interview “is not like reading a paper or watching a movie.”

“It’s coming from someone who’s had these experiences and is sharing their emotions,” she said. “You really connect with them.”

