In separate cases, 2 Ga. women face charges for taking more than $250K combined

Two Augusta area women face federal bank fraud and identity theft charges in separate cases involving the theft of more than $100,000.

In separate indictments, a federal grand jury indicted Maralind Teresa Davis and Linda M. Stone, accusing each of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

An initial appearance and arraignment dates have not been set yet for either woman.

According to the indictment against Davis, she worked as a bookkeeper for Fogel’s Fine Floors of Augusta for several years. From April 2008 through October 2015, she is accused of embezzling more than $140,000 from her employer. According to the indictment, investigators believe she forged 42 checks endorsed to herself or others.

According to the indictment against Stone, she is the daughter of a woman identified only by her initials, “N.S.,” who as a spouse of a military veteran, was entitled to Veterans Administration benefits. The VA checks were electronically deposited into N.S.’s bank account. N.S. was the only person with signatory authority on the account, according to the indictment.

N.S. died Aug. 13, 2009, but the VA was not informed of the death. The VA benefit checks continued to be deposited into N.S.’s account. Stone is accused of forging her mother’s signature to take $119,000 from August 2009 through November 2015.

