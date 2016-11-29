Hundreds of mourners attend funeral for homeless veteran in Wyoming

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — Hundreds of people gathered at the Wyoming Veterans Cemetery for the funeral of a homeless U.S. Navy veteran that most of them had never met.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports there was standing room only at the chapel in Evansville Tuesday for the funeral of 63-year-old Stephen Carl Reiman.

Reiman, who had recently moved to Wyoming from California, died on Nov. 17 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.

Natrona County Coroner Connie Jacobson had difficulty finding any family and asked people from the community to attend Reiman's funeral. Jacobson eventually located Reiman's sister, Diane, who attended the service.

Jacobson says Reiman served in Vietnam and told a Veterans Affairs doctor he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and alcoholism exacerbated by the death of his only son in combat in Iraq.