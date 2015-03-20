How an Iowa veteran's gas mask became a beacon for veterans' mental health

BURLINGTON, Iowa (Tribune News Service) — By now, many Iowans are familiar with the masked veteran.

His gas mask-covered face has been featured in newscasts and newspapers across the state over the past few days.

But it isn't just the novelty of a man running across Iowa in a gas mask that has intrigued so many. It's Joshua Jorgensen's cause — raising awareness of veteran suicide and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder — that has really piqued the public's interest.

"People have been so supportive," said Jorgensen, who makes his home in Adel. "They all want to know how they can help. They've been offering me water and a place to stay. I've had people drive from a couple of hours away to find me on the road, give me a Gatorade, and say 'Thank You.'"

Determined to run across Iowa, Jorgensen left Council Bluffs a little over a week ago, and plans on ending his run in Burlington when he reaches the Mississippi River tonight. That equates to about 300 miles over the course of 10 days.

"It's been going pretty good. I've been hitting all the towns I had set goals for," he said.

Training in a gas mask is common practice in the military, and Jorgensen said some of the strongest guys he's met have struggled with the restricted breathing in the mask.

That's why he's wearing one. Jorgensen wanted his journey to be as difficult as possible, to represent the struggle returning war veterans deal with every day. He figured the mask would bring more attention to his cause.

"I knew people would ask, 'Why?'" he said.

The majority of Jorgensen's run has taken him through cool, autumn-like temperatures. That changed when the thermometer shot up past 90 degrees Wednesday. Despite the tight gas mask, Jorgensen took it in stride, staying on schedule.

"It's always a lot hotter on your face, because the material is rubber, so you have that rubber seal around your face," said Jorgensen, who has to fit the mask around his large beard. "It gets a little confining in there, and you live inside your head."

As his masked veteran moniker suggests, Jorgensen is a military veteran, having served on active duty in the Army from 2000 to 2004. He was part of the 101st Airborne Division, which spearheaded the assault on Iraq during the Iraq War.

"It was an experience most 23-year-olds don't have very often," he said.

Jorgensen saw the world through different eyes when he returned home, and was able to land a job with the John Deere factory in Ankeny. He's been there ever since, but still carries memories of the war with him. He has watched several of his friends suffer from varying degrees of PTSD.

"There is a lot of coverage on it (PTSD), but I think a lot of veterans are still afraid to ask for help," he said.

Jorgensen started the journey by himself, finding nightly shelter where he could. His cousin Michael Hoygens joined the run Wednesday, and Team Fidelis — a veteran mental health non-profit out of Kansas City — started providing support Wednesday, booking motels and handling media calls.

"I had been doing other events in the mask before this to raise money for veterans," Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen is currently running down U.S. 34, covering about 30 miles a day with stops at important veteran sites. Thursday morning, he left the tiny town of Agency, and if all goes well, is expected to arrive in Burlington this evening.

To follow Jorgensen's journey, visit the Facebook page "Masked Veteran Running Across Iowa."

©2017 The Hawk Eye (Burlington, Iowa)

Visit The Hawk Eye (Burlington, Iowa) at www.thehawkeye.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

