Houses passes bill to honor WWII Ghost Army soldiers

CONCORD, N.H. — Members of two top-secret World War II military units would be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal 75 years after their service under legislation led by U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster.

Kuster, a Democrat, and Republican Rep. Chris Stewart, of Utah, are the prime sponsors of the Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act.

The Ghost Army refers to two units that used inflatable equipment, sound effects, radio trickery and other deceptions to draw enemy forces away from American units, saving an estimated 30,000 lives. Because of their secret classification, members were not recognized for their heroism.

The House passed legislation Wednesday to award medals to the members. It now goes to the Senate.