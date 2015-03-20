Hospice program helps WWII vet celebrate life, service

WESTMINSTER (Tribune News Service) — Sitting in his wheelchair, wrapped in a blanket decorated with the American flag, Gerald Keller received a standing ovation as he was presented with a pin honoring his service in World War II.

The Fellowship Hall at Calvary Chapel Pacific Coast in Westminster was filled with Keller’s fellow veterans, friends, family and his favorite food, tacos, for his “celebration of life” party on Tuesday, a final wish from the 94-year-old Garden Grove resident.

Keller, now in the end stage of renal disease, ran a supply line deep behind enemy lines for Merrill’s Marauders, a special operations Army unit responsible for raids against the Japanese.

At Keller's request, two of his friends - also WWII veterans - were honored with him at the ceremony, though only one was able to attend.

Making sure Keller and other aging veterans know their sacrifices will be remembered is one of the ways the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization's We Honor Veterans program addresses the special needs military men and women may have as they reach their final days.

Mental and emotional scars carried in silence for decades can painfully bubble to the surface as veterans enter hospice, making life’s end even more overwhelming, said Michelle Wulfestieg, executive director of the Southern California Hospice Foundation, which planned Tuesday's party.

“Veterans are very stoic. They do not want to show when they’re in pain. They put up this front, which makes it challenging at times to provide the comfort that they need,” said Pam Punzalan, administrator of Companion Hospice Orange.

The We Honor Veterans program, founded in 2010 in collaboration with the Department of Veteran Affairs, arranges training for hospice caretakers on these unique challenges and provides services, such as Keller's party, that ensure life's end is as comfortable as possible for veterans.

The party was held during the usual meeting of Calvary Chapel Pacific Coast's At Ease Ministry. Keller has been a member of the ministry since its founding about seven years ago, scarcely missing a Tuesday meeting since.

Jerry Pugh, leader of the ministry, said he’s seen all kinds of veterans over the years, but Keller is a textbook example of what “the greatest generation” looks like.

“They’ve seen it all, and they won’t talk to you about what they’ve experienced,” Pugh said. “But they know what you’ve experienced, and they know how to comfort you.”

Tuesday was a celebration of Keller’s life, but it was also the start of a farewell. Pugh said he’ll miss Keller’s gentle presence - though he's slowed down recently, Keller still has a way of making everyone feel welcome, even without saying anything, Pugh said.

“These guys sacrificed everything to give us what we’ve got, and you can’t be sorry for that,” Pugh said. “I would never trade all the time I’ve had to spend with that man. He’s a great man.”

