Hospice for Heroes honors local WWII vet for Father's Day

“Happy Father’s Day in advance,” said Monya Davis. Her sister, Marsha Evans, recited lines from a poem.

They had gathered with friends and family members Friday to honor their father, William Taylor, for his military service during World War II.

They met in Taylor’s home on Ruin Creek Road in Henderson in a ceremony sponsored by Community Home Care & Hospice, an organization providing support for individuals facing life-limiting circumstances. The event was arranged as part of the Hospice for Heroes program sponsored by CHC&H.

“We’re here to celebrate your service in the Army,” Marie Connolly, volunteer coordinator with CHC&H, told Taylor. Noting the room full of guests, she added, “It’s wonderful to see all this support.”

Brian Sartor, chaplain for CHC&H, said he visits Taylor regularly. “It’s a treat to hear his stories,” he said. He led a short prayer in which he praised Taylor for his commitment to his friends, community and country and “his willingness to work hard and to laugh.” For a scripture reading, he selected Psalm 1 from the Old Testament.

Bill Evans, a City of Henderson employee, presented a plaque to Taylor honoring his service. He was selected to make the presentation as a fellow veteran, having served during the Vietnam era.

Testimonials about Taylor’s life came from friends and family members gathered for the occasion.

Saying, “You are a hero,” family friend DeeDee Rhone attached a commemorative pin to Taylor’s collar.

Davis, Taylor’s daughter, drove all night from New Jersey to be present for the ceremony. “I’m definitely a daddy’s girl,” she said. She described how, when she was a young girl, she and her father had long talks while she watched him shave. Noting the misty eyes that were evident in many of the group, she added, “These are tears of joy and happiness.”

Evans said one of her father’s favorite poems was “Let me live in a house by the side of the road and be a friend to man.” That was very appropriate for her dad, she said.

Kenneth Taylor, the son of Taylor’s brother, Edward, said, “Uncle Bill, you are close to my heart. What you have done for me, you did not by word but by example. I have had two fathers.”

Shirley Richardson, his CHC&H caregiver, remarked with a sense of pride, “Mr. Taylor is my patient.”

After his Army service, Taylor worked at Greystone Park State Hospital in New Jersey for 42 years.

After his first wife died, he moved back to Henderson, where he had grown up. There he met Joyce in 1989. They were married a few months later. They have five adult children between them: three are his, two are hers. “Bill and I have always been able to talk,” she said. “Bill has been my best friend.”

Since retiring, Taylor has continued to be active, serving on the Henderson Planning Board and taking part in the life of Cotton Memorial Presbyterian Church, where he has been a teacher and superintendent of Sunday School and an usher.

Annie Young participated in those Sunday school classes. She attested to Taylor’s influence as a teacher and said how much she enjoyed his classes. Her husband, Bill, reminded everyone of the great baseball teams from their younger days.

After all the testimonials, Taylor rose from the sofa, where he had been sitting during the ceremony, and told the gathering, “I’m glad to see all of you. I’m glad you could come and enjoy this.”

The group moved to the dining room to enjoy a lavish spread that had been prepared for the occasion.

———

©2017 Henderson Daily Dispatch, N.C.

Visit Henderson Daily Dispatch, N.C. at www.hendersondispatch.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

