Honoring those who served: Vietnam veterans recognized on conflict's 50th anniversary

It took Tony Ferrell may years to come to grips with his Vietnam experience.

The Army infantryman was shot in the chest on his 21st birthday on May 21, 1967.

“When we came back home, we were looked down on bad,” Ferrell recalls. “When I came through San Francisco, hippies were throwing flowers at me and on me and stuff like that and I was just glad to get on a plane and get back to North Carolina.”

Ferrell didn’t say anything to anyone about being in Vietnam for a decade.

“I got shot across the chest and I had a scar all the way across and I didn’t want people to see it, so I didn’t take my T-shirt off for over 10 years because I didn’t want them to ask me about it if I had to tell them that I was in Vietnam,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell kept quiet well into a 30-year career in the Wilson Police Department.

On Veterans Day and Memorial Day, Ferrell just wouldn’t come out.

“I just didn’t have anything I wanted to say and I didn’t want people to look down on me, so I didn’t ever say anything,” Ferrell said.

A psychologist friend, recognizing that Ferrell had symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, told the veteran that if he was going to turn the corner, he would have to vent.

“You are going to drive yourself crazy,” he was told. “You won’t ever leave Vietnam if you don’t talk about it.”

Some 37 years after returning home from the war, an Army buddy contacted Ferrell. Each thought the other had been killed. The meeting led Ferrell to attend a reunion with members of his old Army company.

“We sat there and talked until 5 a.m.,” Ferrell said. “That really helped me come out a lot by going back and meeting those guys.”

On Thursday, Ferrell led a small group of veterans of in the Pledge of Allegiance at a recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. The event was sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution at the memorial to Wilson County’s veterans near at the courthouse plaza in downtown Wilson.

“These Vietnam veterans represent courage, honor and a dedication to their service to our nation,” said Margaret Lewis, of the DAR. “As a grateful nation, thank you, thank you, and we honor you today.”

Wilson Mayor Bruce Rose reminded those present that 19 Wilson County men were lost during that conflict and many others returned with injuries or medical conditions that affect their lives today.

“One thing that is beyond dispute is the debt our nation owes the men and woman who served our country during that conflict,” said Rose, reading from a proclamation. “The U.S. service men and women served with the same honor, commitment and patriotism in Vietnam shown by the American military for more than 200 years. Our service members sought to provide the people of Vietnam with the same freedoms enjoyed by Americans and many other people around the world. Our nation must pay a long-overdue tribute to them. I call upon the community to thank the Vietnam War veterans and their family members for their service and sacrifice in the name of our great country.”

Ed Costello, who served two tours in Vietnam in 1966-67 and 1970-71, said Thursday’s event was about the service that all Vietnam veterans gave.

“It’s long overdue. That’s about all I can say about it,” said Costello. “One thing the Vietnam veterans did for the current veterans is we are not going to let the country treat new veterans like they treated us. Looking back on it, I would do it over again. I just wish we were treated better.”

Art Tozzi, a Marine veteran who served in 1966-67 and 1971-72, said it was nice to finally get some recognition.

“I think it is something that should have happened a long time ago,” Tozzi said. “I came back in ‘67 when people were patting you on the back and you couldn’t buy a drink in a bar and so on, and then I came back in ‘72 when they were spitting at you and trying to rip your uniform off and that kind of stuff, and you know, I’m 76 now and that still sticks with you. These were our brothers and we were over there not because we wanted to be but because we had a job to do and we signed up to do that job.”

Wayne Joyner served 18 months in Vietnam and was there to support his fellow veterans.

“Uncle Sam had the good sense and humor to draft me when I was 19 years old. I came out just before I turned 22,” said Joyner. “A lot of my friends, when we came out of Vietnam, we were called baby killers. We got spit on. We did not see any support. When I talk to my fellow veterans, they feel let down. They see that there is so much attention paid to the veterans of today, where back when we came back, it was kind of like ho-hum, just no respect.”

According to Tozzi, the event shows that Vietnam veterans are now getting the respect they deserve.

“Today, it is so nice, anywhere you go, people come up to you and say ‘Thank you for your service’ and my response always is that it is my distinct honor to be able to have served and that’s the way it is,” Tozzi said.

Betty Batchelor, of the Thomas Hadley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, explained the significance of a commemorative flag before it was raised on the flagpole at the courthouse by Ray Chambers and Debra Deaton, members of the Wilson Committee on Patriotism.

Chambers, a Vietnam-era Navy veteran, served aboard the aircraft carrier Roosevelt in support of the Vietnam War.

“I actually think this is an awesome event,” Chambers said. “Our country should have done it sooner, but I am just glad that we do it now.”

