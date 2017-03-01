Homeless man hit by car to receive military funeral
March 1, 2017
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A homeless man whom police say was intentionally hit by a car will be buried with military honors.
The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported that Raymond John Cool will be buried on March 13 at Riverside National Cemetery.
Cool, a 60-year-old Navy veteran, lived in a corner of a parking lot where he was struck and killed on Feb. 3.
The driver, 55-year-old Lawrence Aaseng of Riverside, has pleaded not guilty to murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
Authorities say Aaseng intentionally hit Cool, who was standing near a tree, then backed up and intentionally hit another car as he tried to flee.
The other driver wasn't injured.
Police say there's no evidence that Aaseng knew Cool.
