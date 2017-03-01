Homeless man hit by car to receive military funeral

Navy veteran Raymond John Cool is seen at the spot in a parking lot in Riverside, Calif., where he lived and where authorities say he was intentionally struck and killed by the driver of a car on Feb. 3, 2017. Cool, who was homeless, will be buried with military honors on March 13 at Riverside National Cemetery.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A homeless man whom police say was intentionally hit by a car will be buried with military honors.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported that Raymond John Cool will be buried on March 13 at Riverside National Cemetery.

Cool, a 60-year-old Navy veteran, lived in a corner of a parking lot where he was struck and killed on Feb. 3.

The driver, 55-year-old Lawrence Aaseng of Riverside, has pleaded not guilty to murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say Aaseng intentionally hit Cool, who was standing near a tree, then backed up and intentionally hit another car as he tried to flee.

The other driver wasn't injured.

Police say there's no evidence that Aaseng knew Cool.

