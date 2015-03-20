‘Hold harmless’ provision added to proposed tax break for disabled veterans

RALEIGH (Tribune News Service) — Fayetteville and Cumberland County leaders are relieved that a state House committee on Wednesday decided to compensate them for millions of dollars annually they would lose if the state enacts a new tax benefit for disabled veterans.

The original version of the tax break had no compensation for these revenue cuts.

The tax break is still tracking to become law. Veterans who are fully disabled because of their military service would be exempt from paying property taxes on their homes. This exemption would create a challenge for city and county governments, which in North Carolina are heavily dependent on property taxes to pay for their operations.

Under legislation approved in one of the state House's State & Local Government committees, the taxpayers of North Carolina will send state-collected tax dollars to places like Fayetteville and Cumberland County, which have large veteran populations, to make up for the revenue losses.

Without this agreement, called a "hold harmless" provision, the city and county governments likely would have to cut services or raise tax rates on the rest of their constituents.

Fayetteville stands to lose nearly $1.2 million in tax collections a year with this bill, according to county tax collection data. Cumberland County would see a $2.8 million drop in revenue.

The hold harmless provision would cover those reduced collections. A report at the legislature estimates that the state would spend more than $27 million to compensate city and county governments across North Carolina to cover their reduced property tax collections.

"That was kind of a great relief," Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson said after the hold harmless provision was approved. The tax cut is "a great way to recognize our local heroes who have sacrificed," he said. But when the City Council has to balance its budget, "it would be very difficult for us to absorb that loss."

Cumberland County Commissioners Chairman Glenn Adams, too, was glad that the legislation was modified to protect his budget. He did not want to have to cut services.

"Anything that we can do to help our veterans is good, and I applaud that," he said.

In addition to exempting disabled veterans from property taxes on their homes, the bill exempts the surviving spouses of civilian emergency personnel killed in the line of duty, such as firefighters and police officers.

Existing law already gives the veterans a property tax break. The first $45,000 of value of their homes is untaxed. If this bill becomes law, 100 percent of the value would be tax-free.

State Rep. Nelson Dollar of Wake County is leading the effort to pass this law.

State Rep. John Szoka of Cumberland County, who is a chairman of the House Finance Committee, said he spoke to Dollar about the problem the tax break would create for local governments.

Szoka said he told Dollar and the other bill sponsors he supports the policy, but only if it has the hold harmless provision.

The bill is next scheduled to be heard in the Finance Committee.

