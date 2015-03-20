Hogan proposes tax exemption for military veterans
By OVETTA WIGGINS | The Washington Post | Published: November 9, 2017
Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., said Thursday, a day before Veteran's Day, that he plans to propose legislation during the 2018 legislative session to eliminate state taxes on all retirement income for military veterans.
"Not only is this a deserved benefit for those who have served our country, this bill will also make Maryland more competitive with other states in our region that already offer this benefit," Hogan said during a news conference.
The proposal would be an expansion of a current tax credit for veterans. Two years ago, the General Assembly passed legislation that increased the tax exemption on military pensions from $5,000 to $10,000.
Hogan proposed exempting all military retirement income from state taxes in 2015 and 2016, but the General Assembly did not approve those bills.
In 2018, the governor said he plans to "push the heck out to get it done."
Hogan declined to say on how much the tax cut he was proposing would cost.
