Hmong colonel who saved 7 US pilots to be laid to rest in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Tribune News Service) — In memory of a fallen soldier, the St. Paul City Council has proclaimed Saturday, Nov. 5, to be Col. Song Leng Xiong Day.

The council proclamation, which was presented to his adult sons Wednesday, traces a period of U.S. history that unfolded outside the public view. When U.S. Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy rallied to stop the global spread of communism, men like Xiong were their secret allies in Southeast Asia.

In 1960, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency began recruiting as many as 100,000 Hmong fighters to rally against the Communist Pathet Lao movement and North Vietnamese Army in Laos. The Hmong Special Guerrilla Units served as surrogates for U.S. soldiers, and many lost their lives in battles that might otherwise have been fought by American forces. Xiong personally rescued at least seven American pilots who were shot down over Laos.

Xiong, who had joined the French Army at age 14, trained with the CIA in Thailand and later commanded Battalion One, which was tasked with expanding the secret CIA base in Long Tieng, Laos, the headquarters of storied Hmong Gen. Vang Pao during the Laotian civil war.

When the U.S. lost its “secret war” in Laos and the Vietnam conflict, Xiong became a refugee in Thailand and lived at the United Nations Ban Vinai refugee camp, which in the mid-1980s housed at least 45,000 Hmong people. He immigrated to Minneapolis after helping oversee the camp closure in 1993, and he became active in Hmong civic affairs in and around St. Paul. He advocated for the Lao-Hmong American memorial statue that was recently unveiled on the state Capitol grounds.

Xiong died Sept. 28. A three-day funeral ceremony at the Legacy Funeral Home, 255 Eaton St. in St. Paul, begins Nov. 4.

