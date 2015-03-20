Helping each other: Veteran finds solace in volunteering at animal shelter

Mark Ferri sat at a picnic table, listening to the sound of barking dogs echoing out of the newly completed Vance County Animal Shelter.

The shelter, and the animals inside of it, changed his life in just a few short months, he said.

“I wasn’t working, and I needed something to do with my time,” Ferri said. “... You can only go fishing and stuff like that but so much, but then I started going down to the old [shelter] on Vance Academy Road, and I loved it.”

Initially, Ferri said he was just looking for a way to fill his time, but he quickly discovered that being at the shelter was helping him cope with issues that he has dealt with for more than 30 years.

Ferri, 61, served in the Army doing aviation maintenance for 18 years. His service took him all around the world to places like Korea, Germany, Japan and Central America.

A few years into his military service, though, Ferri began to notice something wasn’t quite right.

“Probably halfway through my career, I would have these real bad dreams,” he said. “... That is probably the first sign.”

From then on, Ferri has lived with post traumatic stress disorder, which arose from the cumulative effects of seeing plane crashes and other violent incidents.

Since leaving the Army in 1992, Ferri has treated his PTSD with a combination of medication and psychiatric care.

Yet, roughly six months ago, after he started volunteering at the Vance County Animal Shelter, Ferri said he felt he could make a drastic change to his treatment methods as a result of his work with the shelter’s cats and dogs.

“I started to realize that I was feeling much better than I had felt in awhile,” he said. “... So what I did was that I experimented and stopped taking [my medicine] for a while.”

Ferri said that he felt good after going a week without his medication, so he approached his doctor to see if it would be OK for him to go without for longer. His doctor told him that he thought it would be OK for Ferri to try going for six months without his medication.

That was in the summer of this year. Since stopping his medication, Ferri said that he comes to the animal shelter and works four times a week every week no matter what — and that it has worked wonders.

“Drugs and counselling can do wonderful things in their own right, but sometimes you need something else,” Ferri said. “And I can tell you that no matter how many pills they throw at you, one of these [animals] will do it a million times better.”

According to Vance County Animal Control Chief Frankie Nobles, not only are the animals helping Ferri feel better, but he is also helping the animals.

“We totally appreciated all the volunteer help that we get, but Mark has been a big asset to us, and also the animals,” Nobles said. “It is not all about us; he is giving to the animals the time that we can’t give.”

While there is not enough clinical research to say definitively that dogs help treat PTSD, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ website states owning a dog can lift anyone’s mood or help them feel less stressed. The VA currently has research underway to better understand if dogs can provide a disability service for those with PTSD.

Anecdotally, however, Ferri has shown that being around and caring for animals can have an effect on those with PTSD — though that may not be the case for everyone.

“These dogs have been able to allow me to enjoy my life without me having to take a drug,” Ferri said. “... From my experiences this goes a long way for me. Now, it doesn’t always help everybody, and I don’t think everybody is going to love animals.”

Now, it is Ferri and the Vance County Animal Shelter’s goal to try and get the word out to more veterans that the shelter’s animals may be able to help them.

Ferri came up with the idea for having an event at the shelter where local veterans could come out and get to know the dogs and spend time with the dogs by walking them.

Recently, the Disabled American Veterans organization said that they were interested in hearing from him and the shelter about the veterans walk idea.

Nobles said that the animal shelter and Ferri will be present at the next DAV meeting to discuss the possibility of setting up the event.

“A lot of this is still up in the air, and we are just trying to work it out,” Nobles said. “We’re hoping to start with the veterans walk and have some veterans come out and walk the dogs and see how loving the dogs are.”

If the veterans walk is approved, that is just the first step in Ferri and Nobles’ vision to help veterans living mental illnesses, they said. Their ultimate goal is to start a program where veterans suffering from mental illnesses can come straight to the animal shelter to adopt an animal for themselves to act as their service dog.

“There is a lot of honor in that,” Ferri said about the possibility of veterans adopting shelter animals. “You’re helping your community by taking animals that otherwise would not have been so productive, and you’re keeping them and people safe. Also, you’re allowing someone to feel better about themselves.”

Ferri said that in the end he wants to help veterans living with a mental illness live a normal life

“In order to live a normal life there are one of two things you have to do,” Ferri said. “You have to get all the medical care you can, and then you have to find other ways to augment that. One of those ways to me, other than family, is dogs.”

