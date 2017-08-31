Governor to donate inaugural proceeds to military charities
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 31, 2017
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. — Republican Gov. Phil Scott is donating nearly $200,000 in proceeds raised from his inaugural gala to charitable organizations that help military members, veterans and their families.
Scott announced the first award Thursday to the Vermont Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. The donation went to purchase a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle that the group will raffle off to raise money for veterans causes.
Scott says proceeds from the January inaugural gala will also be going to the Vermont Army National Guards' military family programs, veterans' organizations and a project to honor those killed while in service.
Scott says of service members: "We know we can never repay them for their service, but hope by making contributions to provide important services we can make a difference in their lives and their families' lives."
