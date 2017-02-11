Governor announces resignation of veterans affairs director
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 11, 2017
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced the resignation of the state's Department of Veterans Affairs director.
Hutchinson's office says Matt Snead submitted his resignation to the governor on Friday. His resignation is effective March 10.
A statement from the governor's office didn't cite a reason for Snead's departure, but Snead told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Saturday that he's leaving to "pursue some personal goals."
Hutchinson's office says Bill Wussick, the agency's current assistant director of veterans cemeteries, has been tapped to serve as interim director.
Hutchinson says the search for Snead's replacement will begin immediately.
