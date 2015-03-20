Georgia changes management of veterans training center

MACON, Ga. (Tribune News Service) — Less than a year after veterans training center opened, the state is changing how it is managed.

The Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center, or VECTR, has been managed by Middle Georgia State University in partnership with Central Georgia Technical College. Now Central Georgia Technical College will take over management effective July 1, according to a release from the University of Georgia Board of Regents.

The release did not give an explanation for the change. Larry Walker, a Board of Regents member who lives in Perry, said the change was made partly because services provided by the center fit better with the technical college. He also said Central Georgia Technical College will now have sole responsibility for operating the center.

“It was better to have one entity looking after it than two,” he said.

Charles Sutlive, spokesman for the Regents, said in an email the change was made because it “allows (the Technical College System of Georgia) to focus on VECTR and the University System of Georgia to focus on what we are offering across Middle Georgia’s five campuses.”

The release stated that VECTR has served 4,000 veterans since it opened in August. The $10 million facility was built by the state to help active duty and retired military members transition to the civilian work force.

Patricia Ross, the center’s director, said the center’s staff had been Middle Georgia State University employees but now will be Central Georgia Technical College employees. She said there will be no changes as a result of the transition that will impact veterans using the center.

