George W. Bush's 'Portraits of Courage' is now a No. 1 best-seller

Former President George W. Bush sits for a nearly hour-long Q&A about his life after the presidency and his new book, "Portraits in Courage," at the Reagan library on Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 in Simi Valley, Calif.

DALLAS (Tribune News Service) — The past two days have been a literary whirlwind for the Bush family.

On Thursday, Publishers Weekly listed former President George W. Bush's Portraits of Courage atop its U.S. non-fiction best-sellers list.

The day before, Bush's twin daughters, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, announced that their joint memoir, Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life, will be published Oct. 24.

Bush's Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors was released Feb. 28 and as of March 5 had sold 41,146 copies, according to Publishers Weekly. USA Today lists the book No. 3 on its list.

Tony Robbins' Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook is No. 2 in Publishers Weekly, which includes data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors.

The Magnolia Story, authored by Chip and Joanna Gaines from HGTV's Fixer Upper, remains at No. 7 on Publishers Weekly with 100,271 copies sold this year.

Bush's book features 66 portraits and a four panel-mural of 98 service members and veterans. In addition to the book, the portraits will be displayed as part of a special exhibit at the Bush Center's museum through Oct. 1.

Bush has said he will donate all net proceeds from the book to the Bush Center and its Military Service initiative. The jacketed hardcover edition sells for $35. A $250 "deluxe edition" that will be cloth-bound with a special slipcover and signed by the former president will be released later.

