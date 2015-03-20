Funeral fundraiser set up after Iraq War vet dies from overdose

BROCKTON (Tribune News Service) – He survived two tours during the war in Iraq serving in the U.S. Army, but what proved to be the more perilous battle for this Brockton man took place back at home.

"Sometimes I think he was too proud to ask for help," said his former Army bunkmate, Andrew Komonchak. "That’s the worst thing. ... The real war was here, when you have that war inside your mind."

Tommy Hayes, who grew up in Brockton and Easton, died on Monday in Philadelphia. He was 32.

Relatives and friends, who described Hayes as a loyal, trustworthy and caring man who served his country honorably, said that he was addicted to heroin and suffered a fatal overdose. They said that Hayes started with painkilling pills like Percocet and then became badly hooked on opioids, including prescribed medication, after he returned from a brutal war in Iraq, as he dealt with post-traumatic stress disorder and witnessed a horrific tragedy while working at an Army recruitment station in Brockton.

"I thought he was doing better," said Komonchak, who lives in New Jersey. "I’m just at a loss of words. I’m shocked. I never thought it would get to this. People really need to open their eyes that this stuff is poison."

Military veterans are among the most common casualties in the nation when it comes to the opioid abuse epidemic. According to a 2011 study by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, military veterans who are patients in the Veterans Health Administration die of drug abuse and overdose at nearly twice the rate of the general population.

The number of military members who misuse prescription drugs increased throughout the Iraq War, survey data shows. The National Institute on Drug Abuse stated in a public report, which referenced a 2008 Department of Defense health survey, that just 2 percent of service members reported misusing prescription drugs in 2002. By 2008, however, about 11 percent of military service members said they abused prescription drugs, according to the federal agency.

Relatives, friends and fellow veterans are now raising money to help the Hayes family cover funeral expenses. His uncle, Ernest Risti, also of New Jersey, created a GoFundMe page on Tuesday that has since raised more than $5,000 in less than three days, with a goal of reaching $11,000.

In a description the fundraiser, Risti wrote about the battle of addiction that Hayes went through, and how he went through a long-term rehabilitation treatment program at the Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Pennsylvania. Before that, Hayes was brought to live with his relatives in New Jersey "to get him away from all of the temptations" he had back in Brockton, Risti said. Hayes hoped to go back to college and become a drug counselor, to help others who found themselves in his position, his uncle said. After relapsing about six months ago, Hayes entered himself a 30-day program, but his addiction then continued "to spiral out of control," Risti said.

"Tragically, he died this week finally succumbing to his demons that he could not beat," Risti wrote. "He was a charming young man, funny, handsome, and very loving. He cared for and loved his family more than anything in the whole world, and he will be missed by so many people."

Back home in Brockton, his heartbroken father Tom Hayes said that his son's death is a tough pill to swallow, hitting him and others hard. The father, who is also a veteran, said he was "very proud" of his son's "dedicated" service to the country in the Army for eight years, with two tours in Iraq under his belt. Hayes was a member of the First Infantry Division, as part of First Platoon, 134 Armor, his friend from the Army said. The group's mission in Iraq was convoy security, Komonchak said.

At one point, the young Hayes was able to get a picture of himself and his buddies sitting on a throne in the palace of Al-Faw, which was built to commemorate Iraq's former dictator president Saddam Hussein.

Hayes' father said that his son was a top gunner in the tank crew, using a .50 caliber gun.

"I can’t imagine the damage that can do, and you have to drive up and look at damage you just did," said Tom Hayes, an Air Force veteran, who spoke with his son over the computer during the war. "I know war is hell. ... What has to be done has to be done. But the services to cope afterwards are just as shoddy as Vietnam. ... They spend a lot of money, and there are a lot of good counselors and some bad, but it’s a lot of in-and-out the door."

The Brockton father said that returning from war can be a tough adjustment in many respects, including a less structured lifestyle, the difficulty building a career when non-military peers are so far ahead, and the emotional contrast between war-time soldier and civilian life.

"I think that’s where pills come in, as people try to compensate for that adrenaline rush to make them feel at ease again," Tom Hayes said.

Tom Hayes said that his son recently underwent hernia surgery, and was prescribed Percocet afterward. Komonchak, who also used painkillers but was able to stop the habit, said that his former bunkmate was gleeful to receive a large amount of painkilling pills from an Air Force doctor while he was still in the military.

"So many doctors give them out so liberally," said Hayes' father.

Adding to the problem was a traumatic incident when the young Hayes was working as a recruiter at the Army office at the Westgate Mall following his service in Iraq. One day, when Hayes was coming into work, he discovered the body of his boss who committed suicide by shooting himself in the parking lot. The young veteran's response to the tragedy was to self-medicate with opioids, including heroin.

"He used that to numb the pain," his father said. "The solution to ease the pain and anguish is right down the street down the corner. It’s easier to get heroin than a pack of cigarettes."

Despite the tragic end to his son's life, Tom Hayes said that he's going to remember to the happy memories and the positives about his son, who grew up playing Little League baseball and attended Oliver Ames High School in Easton before enlisting. The younger Hayes leaves behind two younger brothers and a sister.

"I’m very proud of my son, not only his military service, but for being such a good kid," said Tom Hayes, noting how his son took care of other children in the family. "There’s not a lot of people who could say anything bad about him. ... He was friendly, even when he was sober. He always had a hand out. He was genuinely a good person."

