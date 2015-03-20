French city honors Norwalk fighter pilot killed in action 73 years ago

NORWALK (Tribune News Service) — Army Air Forces Lt. Warren E. Semple had just strafed an enemy airfield in Nazi-occupied southern France when his P-38 Lightning fighter plane was hit.

“During this attack, the Lieutenant SEMPLE was hunting (sic) by an ace of Luftwaffe aviation equipped with a Messerschmitt bf109, which left him no chance,” Nicolas “Nico” Courtine, a French police officer and historian, wrote in a recent letter to Norwalk Mayor Harry W. Rilling. “Lieutenant SEMPLE has (sic) used all its resources and relief to escape the pursuer, but reached by a shot, he was forced to attempt an emergency landing. Again (hit) Lieutenant Warren E. SEMPLE was killed in the explosion of his plane.”

Semple was killed in action June 15, 1944, near the city of Orange in southern France. Courtine said his grandmother witnessed the dogfight.

Seventy-two years later, Courtine continued, the young American soldier who came to France to “fight for giving freedom to people and a country that he didn’t know” has been honored by the residents of Orange through the placement of a plaque.

The residents, according to Courtine, have Semple and other Americans who fought in World War II to thank for “72 years of Peace and Liberty!”

The plaque carries a photograph of Semple, smiling in his aviator cap and uniform, flanked by the American and French flags, the coat of arms of Ville d’Orange, the emblem of the 49th Fighter Squadron of the U.S. Army Air Forces and the words “Mort Pour La France.” At the bottom is a photograph of a twin-engined P-38.

Rilling read Courtine’s letter, which he received in October, at Norwalk’s Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in the Community Room of City Hall on Wednesday morning. He described Semple’s sacrifice as exemplary of military men and women who have defended the Unites States going back to the Revolutionary War.

“That was the beginning of the American freedoms that we so enjoy now,” Rilling said. “And it is because of the continuing heroes that are willing to lay their lives on the line, for people around the world that they’ve never met, in the interest of freedom in liberty, that we have become the guardians of the world.”

The plaque honoring Semple was placed Aug. 26 at the entrance to the city of Orange, only 300 yards from the location where his plane crashed, according to “Silver Wings,” the weekly newspaper of Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi.

The 49th Fighter Squadron Association, which has been in contact with Courtine since September 2015, thanked the city of Orange for honoring the memory of Semple in a letter that was read at the dedication ceremony in August, according to the newsletter.

“It was Lt. Semple who made the ultimate sacrifice in the combat against a common enemy, here in Orange, just a short distance from where we stand,” reads the squadron association’s letter, which also was forwarded to Rilling. “Although this happened more than 73 years ago, this time diminishes little due to the unique relationship that the people of France and the United States have shared for more than 240 years.”

According to Courtine, Semple destroyed several targets and materials at the air base, thus depriving the German war effort.

“This destruction has reduced the German fleet to help the Allied troops in Normandy,” Courtine wrote.

Semple may have been hit by antiaircraft fire rather than a German fighter plane, according to the 49th Fighter Squadron and “Silver Wings.” That’s based upon a now-declassified U.S. Army Air Corps letter from Semple’s wingman and dated June 18, 1944.

“Lt. Semple and I were last to cross the target, Lt. Semple flying on my Wing,” wrote 2nd Lt. Donald A. Luttrell in the letter provided to Rilling by Courtine. “As I pulled away from the target Lt. Temple was nowhere to be seen, it is my belief that Lt. Semple was hit by Enemy Anti-Aircraft.”

Semple’s name can be found on the plaque outside Norwalk City Hall, honoring the city’s war victims. He was one of more than 200 Norwalkers to die in the war.

Semple was born July 16, 2016, in Norwalk. The 1945 Norwalk Directory shows John and Caroline living at 12 North France St. He was listed a machinist at the Norwalk Company.

Since his original letter, Courtine has emailed Rilling additional information about the plaque dedication in August and the history of the Semple family.

The airman’s younger sister, Virginia Semple Kane, died Sept. 24, 2006, in Portland, Maine. She was predeceased by her husband, Russell F. Kane, and two brothers, Lt. Col. Wesley A. Semple, and Lt. Warren E. Semple; and a sister, Sgt. Marion A. Johnson, according to the obituary.

