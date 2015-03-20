'Freedom Rock' honors Missouri veterans

MARYVILLE, Mo. (Tribune News Service) — Franklin Park, located several blocks north of Courthouse Square in downtown Maryville, is undergoing some changes as it becomes a veterans plaza and an art park with one 17-ton granite rock, flags, benches, landscaping and other improvements.

The gem in this transformation will be Maryville’s own “Freedom Rock” dedicated to veterans and other emergency responders.

The project is the culmination of two ideas — the Maryville Pride Lions, the Maryville Host Lions, as well as the Pickering, Hopkins and Graham Lions Clubs were looking for a Centennial Community Legacy Project to go along with their commemoration of 100 years of Lions Club.

And an artist from Adair County, Iowa, was looking to grow a project he’d started in 1999.

After seeing the movie “Saving Private Ryan” Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II wanted to create a local memorial to veterans. He chose a 60-plus ton rock in a field north of Greenville, Iowa, near Iowa State Highway 25. Since 1999, every year before Memorial Day he paints a new tribute to veterans on that rock. It’s now an annual tourist attraction to see what the artist has created.

The idea grew and Sorensen decided he wanted to paint a rock in each of Iowa’s 90 counties. So far, he’s painted 56 Iowa County freedom rocks.

Then Sorensen started dreaming, and he decided he’d like to create 50 state rocks thanking veterans. Wisconsin got the second state rock and Missouri is getting the third and the state’s first, thanks to the five Lions Clubs.

The entire project will cost the Lions about $30,000 when everything is done, but Sorensen’s price was a reasonable $8,500 for his mural work.

For the last 10 days, he’s been in a tent on the northwest corner of Franklin Park creating murals for the rock.

“I wanted to focus on what I’m inspired to paint at each location rather than forcing myself to paint every branch and era,” Sorensen said.

Reaching back to the Civil War, Sorensen and the Lions chose to honor Nathaniel Sisson. Sission was a bugler for the Union Army and, according to a number of reports, he was at Appomattox and blew the last call after Grant and Lee ended the war. After the war, Sisson ended up living and dying in Nodaway County. Sorensen painted a youthful picture of Sisson in uniform with his bugle and one based on a photograph in the former soldier’s later years.

Coming forward to World War II, Sorensen painted the portrait of Lt. Albert David, a Maryville native, who was the only Navy man serving in the Atlantic Ocean to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor.

The lieutenant earned his medal for leading the boarding party, which captured German U-boat 505, the first successful U.S. Navy boarding since 1815. As a result of his vigorous and heroic efforts, the submarine was eventually taken to Bermuda. Today, the U-boat, is an exhibition at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

The rock also bears a portrait of the U.S.S. Missouri (BB-63), President Harry Truman and the 129th Field Artillery, former Nodaway County Sheriff Earl Anderson, a memorial to the Gold Star mothers and the Bearcat fliers who flew Cub aircraft as spotters during World War II.

Bernard Gast, from the Burlington Junction area, donated the large granite boulder.

A part of the fundraising efforts includes selling commemorative bricks for the park. The bricks are available in $50, $100 and $200 sizes through the Lions Clubs and other local businesses in Maryville.

