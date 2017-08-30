Former VA worker accused of sexual battery goes on trial

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A former physician assistant at a Veteran's Administration hospital in Kansas on trial for sexually abusing patients told investigators in a taped interview that he didn't "have any business in medicine."

The interview was played Tuesday during the trial of Mark Wisner, who is accused of performing unnecessary and improper genital examinations from 2012 to 2014 while working at the Eisenhower Veterans Administration Medical Center in Leavenworth, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports. Wisner is charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors.

"All I can say is, I truly messed up. I'm totally, completely â no control," Wisner, of Horton, told investigators on the recording. "I don't feel good about myself. I don't feel good about what happened to these patients."

Wisner surrendered his medical license in 2015 after at least seven patients accused him of abuse, and medical regulators said at the time that others could come forward. Wisner agreed in a consent order that he violated the law by having inappropriate sexual contact with patients and overprescribing medication. He faces at least a dozen lawsuits, with some former VA patients seeking $3 million in damages.

The investigators questioned Wisner during the 2015 interview about targeting young or muscular VA patients, taking steps to convince them to return for regular treatment at the hospital and attempting to cover his tracks by maintaining false medical records.

"I don't have any business in medicine. Period," Wisner also told the investigators before being charged.

It's not clear whether defense attorney John Bryant intends to call Wisner to testify after the prosecution rests, most likely Wednesday. Bryant objected to playing the recording for the jury, but the trial judge ruled the one-hour tape admissible.

Four former patients of Wisner testified Monday or Tuesday as prosecution witnesses about being subjected to unorthodox and embarrassing treatments by the VA physician assistant. Witnesses said Wisner made sexually suggestive comments about their anatomy.

The hospital has said it stopped Wisner from seeing patients and began an investigation after the allegations surfaced.