Former Sen. Scott Brown: 'I'm the best person' for VA secretary

Former senator Scott Brown, R-Mass., is not shy about his desire to join the Trump administration. You might say he is taking the Rudy Giuliani approach.

His preferred position? Secretary of the Veterans Affairs Department.

"I'm not competing with anybody. I think I'm the best person, but there are some tremendous people out there. I don't look at it as a competition," Brown told reporters Monday in the lobby of Trump Tower after he met with the president-elect.

"We obviously spoke about my passion and his passion, which are veterans and veterans issues. Obviously, I think the toughest job in the cabinet is to lead the VA because while it has so many angels working there, it has so many great problems as well. He is obviously going to take my application or interest under consideration. I'm glad that he called."

No matter what he says, Brown faces competition. Retiring Rep. Jeff Miller (R-Fla.) leads the House Veterans Affairs Committee and is considered a prime contender to head the VA. Former Texas governor Rick Perry (R), who is set to meet with Trump later Monday, reportedly also wants the job. And then there's "turnaround specialist" Mitt Romney, whom some conservative media outlets are touting as a great choice.

Brown predicted that Trump will announce his choice after Thanksgiving. And if he wins the spot, Brown said, he'd focus on reducing veteran suicides and strengthening ties between VA and the Pentagon so the government can better anticipate the needs of veterans.

Like Trump, Brown is also concerned about government waste. "We have to see what the waste is because there is a tremendous amount of waste," he said.

