Former prisoners of war honored in New Mexico at VA Medical Center

Bill Overmier, a Bataan Death March survivor, speaks on March 19, 2016 at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Tribune News Service — Ann Overmier had it easier than some of the other wives of former prisoners of war.

She met her husband, Bill Overmier, now 97, after he’d been rescued from a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp where he’d spent three years. So she was spared the years of knowing her loved one was being caged, beaten, tortured, starved.

The other wives, Overmier said, talk about nightmares – theirs and their husbands’.

But her husband didn’t suffer too much of that, or if he did he didn’t talk much of it in their marriage.

“When the kids came, we just went on” with life, she said Wednesday after a ceremony recognizing and honoring former prisoners of war like her husband.

The Overmiers and about a dozen other former prisoners of war gathered at the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center for the annual recognition ceremony honoring their horrific ordeals decades ago, in anticipation of the annual National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day on Sunday.

Overmier said her husband, who attended the ceremony, talks about that horrible time now, especially as “times change” and sharing stories becomes more acceptable.

“They (veterans) talk more about that now,” she said. “They tell their stories now. And they need to,” both to process them and to pass along their lessons.

And Jack Fox, secretary of the state’s Department of Veterans Services, said they should share.

“The stories that you have to tell should be shared so that we can never forget,” Fox told the veterans. “They say war is hell, but it is especially hellish for those who are captured by enemy forces.”

In his keynote speech, he recalled teaching high school classes and students asking about the history of war.

“They would ask, ‘Have all we ever done is fight wars?’ Unfortunately it has helped shape our country. And every generation is called forward” to fight against people in other countries. Or their own, he said, drawing attention to the Civil War and the prisoners of war taken by the North and South.

“Americans did that to ourselves,” he said. “I hope we learned something.”

Those POWs in attendance were from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. And they were joined by their families, politicians and their staff and area military leaders.

As each former POW’s name was called, he stood or raised his hand and was applauded and offered a red carnation with a white ribbon tied around it.

“Your sacrifice and your family’s sacrifice and pain is felt by all of us,” Fox said.

