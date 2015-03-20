Former POW leaves savings to humane society in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Tribune News Service) — Owen Davis “David” Latham liked dogs more than people -- so much so that he willed his life savings to animals rather than humans.

Before his death in 2008, Latham, who never married or had children, created a pet care trust that would be given to the Vanderburgh Humane Society upon the death of Lady, the last dog he owned. The gift, about $160,000, was earmarked for the organization’s spay and neuter clinic to help with its operations and programs.

Latham’s dogs were his best friends. He took them in if one wandered to his home off Smith Diamond Road and got them fixed and checked out through the work of VHS. Despite his being uncomfortable around people, Latham's longtime friend Sharon McCarthy said those who knew him were forever changed by Latham.

Prisoner of war

Latham lived in a hole in the ground in North Korea for about 27 months.

One week after being deployed during the Korean War, the 18-year-old was taken as a prisoner of war until the conflict was resolved. His hole in the ground was large enough to stand, sit and partially lay down in, and he spoke to his captors, despite a significant language barrier, through an overhead metal grate.

When he was liberated and came back to the U.S., Latham had what he called “the jitters” -- more commonly known now as post-traumatic stress disorder. He jumped at loud noises, didn’t like to associate with or be around a lot of people and working indoors made him anxious.

To find him work that didn’t trigger his PTSD, Latham’s father got him a job tending to the residence of a friend, Louis Nagle, in the 1950s. Latham got to work outside in the yard and took care of Nagle’s dogs. Working with the dogs gave him the companionship he was unable create with many people. Nagle willed his property off Smith Diamond to Latham where he lived alone -- aside from the dogs he adopted and would wander to the property.

Nagle helped Latham get another yardman and caretaker position at Johnson Place for D. Mead Johnson’s sister. Upon her death, Latham stayed on at the house to offer his services to the next owners, Burkley and Jane McCarthy. Latham worked with the McCarthys through the death of their first son, of Jane McCarthy and Burkley’s move to the north side of Evansville with his second wife Sharon.

For the love of dogs

Latham was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, in his late 70s, slowing his work significantly. McCarthy said they helped Latham sell his home and move to a smaller place in town with his remaining dogs.

As his health continued to worsen, Latham reached out to McCarthy to help him get his financial affairs in order before he died. He barely spent any of his earnings and wanted to make sure his dogs were taken care of, but also that his money would go toward something meaningful.

“I asked what he liked most in life because he was excited to do something good. He said, ‘Well, of course, my doggies.’” she said. “I said, 'Well David what is it about your doggies that you always said?' ‘Well spay and neuter them first, then try and teach them some manners.’ I told him that he answered his own question.”

Latham, with the help of McCarthy, created a pet care trust that went into effect upon his death on Nov. 23, 2008. His money went to care for his final dog, Lady, until her death and the remainder would be donated to the Vanderburgh Humane Society to help the organization fund its effort to spay and neuter animals.

Lady died about four weeks ago at her boarding kennel, McCarthy said, releasing the remainder of Latham’s trust to VHS. Kendall Paul, executive director of the organization, said she was honored and blown away by Latham’s generous gift and his commitment to their mission at VHS.

“I’m glad we were a service to him, and he could use our services and appreciated what we were doing and saw its value,” Paul said, adding that the gift would help them improve upon the work they are already doing at the clinic.

©2016 the Evansville Courier & Press (Evansville, Ind.)

Visit the Evansville Courier & Press at www.courierpress.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

