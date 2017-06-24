Former physician sentenced for health care fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— A former Kansas City physician was sentenced to one year and three months in federal prison without parole for a fraud scheme that involved disability exams for veterans.

Federal prosecutors say 74-year-old Wayne Williamson also was ordered Wednesday to pay restitution of $39,155.

Williamson surrendered his medical license in 2010 after pleading guilty to health care fraud, conspiracy to distribute drugs and harassing or attempting to harass an investigator with the Missouri State Board of Healing Arts. He was sentenced to three years in prison and banned from participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Despite not having a license, Williamson performed disability examinations for the Department of Veterans Affairs at Industrial Medical Center in Independence. The federal government requires disability exams be conducted by credentialed providers with unrestricted licenses.

