Former Marine found guilty of murder in Minn. 'ambush'

A former Marine who fired more than 20 rounds with a military-style assault rifle at two homeless people he let into his downtown St. Paul apartment last spring is guilty of murder.

After several hours of deliberation Monday, a Ramsey County District Court jury convicted Scott Klund of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in the May 7 shooting at the Parkside apartments in Lowertown.

The jury found the 30-year-old Klund not guilty of first-degree premeditated attempted murder.

Wearing a black suit, Klund remained composed as the verdicts were read.

Charlotte Rawls, a 52-year-old mother of two and grandmother of nine, died in the shooting, which Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Thomas Ring described during the two-week trial as an "ambush."

Ray Gruer, 31, suffered multiple gunshot wounds but survived.

Athena Lund, Rawls daughter, said she was "extremely happy" with the verdict but described the months since her mother died as "traumatic."

"For someone to serve our country and say he is going to defend Americans and then come back and kill one of the nicest people in the world for no reason. ... It's just beyond words," Lund said.

Attorneys for both the prosecution and defense declined to comment.

Klund met the couple in the early morning hours of May 7 when he stopped at SuperAmerica for some chips after closing time at the nearby Bulldog bar. Gruer said Rawls asked Klund for a cigarette as he was leaving the gas station. Without one on him, Klund reportedly invited Rawls and Gruer back to his nearby apartment to retrieve one there.

Klund maintained at trial that he couldn't recall how the three ended up at his Fifth Street apartment, but he said Gruer's story didn't add up because he'd quit smoking months earlier.

Regardless of how they got to the apartment, there was no disputing what happened shortly after they arrived. Klund fired several shots at Gruer while Gruer was barricaded inside the bathroom. He shot and killed Rawls as she was running toward the living room.

Ring described the shooting as an unprovoked assault by the "strong" against the "weak"; a military veteran armed with a gun against the "defenseless." He never elaborated on Klund's motive but did say that the rifleman who formerly served in Afghanistan behaved that night as if his St. Paul apartment were a war zone.

Klund's defense team - attorneys Elizabeth Switzer and Aaron Haddorff - said the former Marine was acting in self-defense against two conniving methamphetamine addicts who had "weaseled" their way into his home to rob him.

Klund said he turned to his rifle after he encountered Gruer in his hallway holding one of his knives and his wallet, according to his testimony at trial. He said he fired only after Gruer refused to listen to his "commands" to drop the items and instead took a step toward him.

Klund's attorneys argued that his military training kicked in in the face of a threat and that his decision to shoot was within the bounds of the law to protect himself and his home.

In addition to his wallet, Klund told investigators after the shooting that Gruer had been trying to steal his work computer. He said he shot Rawls after he saw her run downstairs from his lofted bedroom and she ignored his orders to stop.

Gruer disputed Klund's account at trial. He described the attack as abrupt and unprovoked. He said he was leaving the bathroom when Klund suddenly shot him in the arm. After Gruer ducked back into the bathroom for protection, Klund temporarily turned his fire on Rawls before resuming shooting at Gruer, he said.

The Duluth, Minn., native fired more than 24 rounds at Gruer. Rawls was shot in the living room.

Police found her lying face-down after Klund called police to report that an "altercation" had taken place in his apartment. She suffered gunshot wounds to her head, upper arm and chest. Gruer was discovered screaming in the bathroom with gunshot and knife wounds.

Lund said her mother grew up in North Carolina and moved to Minnesota several years ago.

She was staying at different friends' homes at the time of her death as she waited for her Social Security check to come through so she could afford her own place.

Rawls loved making jewelry, being with her family, volunteering and being a friend to all, Lund said.

"He killed a good person," she said. "She would never hurt anybody and she would give people the shirt off their back."

She added that military experience runs deep in her family. Rawls' brother served in Iraq and her father served in World War II and the Korean War.

Klund reached the rank of corporal while on active duty with the Marine Corps from 2007 to 2011. He was deployed three times, including once to Afghanistan, where he helped provide protection to civilians against the Taliban.

One of his fellow Marines testified at trial about the many casualties he and Klund encountered during their service.

The fellow Marine also shared about his experiences with anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and insomnia since returning to civilian life.

At the time of the shooting, Klund was enrolled as a pre-business and biology student at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul. He will be sentenced in March.

