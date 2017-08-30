Former executive director of veterans group arrested
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 30, 2017
HANOVER, N.H. — Police say the executive director of a New Hampshire nonprofit formed to aid military veterans has been charged with theft after authorities determined that donations had been diverted for personal use, such as a cruise and a home heating system.
Daniellle Goodwin, who headed Project VetCare, was arrested at her Hanover home on Wednesday and released on bail. It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer and a phone number couldn't be found for her.
Last week, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Goodwin used the organization's bank account "as her own." The nonprofit was put into receivership while its assets were being liquidated.
MacDonald said the investigation by the state's Charitable Trusts Unit uncovered "diversion of large sums of money" for the benefit of Goodwin's family.
