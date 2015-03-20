For decades, dogs called to duty have trained at Texas base

Army Sgt. 1st Class Russell Minta, senior non-commissioned officer for the Defense Department's Military Working Dog Breeding Program on Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, holds a puppy in his hand.

When World War II began, Fritzie got the call to do his bit to defeat the Axis powers and, like so many other patriotic Americans, jumped at the chance.

The son of a full-blooded English setter, he was just right for the job — adventurous, fearless and a little hyperactive. Left with relatives after his owner, Bessie Goethel, joined her husband, Louis, at an Army camp in Abilene, the energetic Fritzie fought with his father, climbed the fence and sometimes returned with a neighbor’s chicken.

Then Uncle Sam called him to duty.

Fritzie joined the Dogs for Defense program, a four-legged force that would grow to more than 10,000 dogs and form the basis of a K-9 corps that still exists — starting with basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, where dogs and their handlers have received instruction since 1958.

The United States entered World War II with a small military and almost no dogs in service. The British, Germans and Belgians had used them to haul supplies and weapons in World War I, run messages to the front lines and aid the wounded, according to the website FidoUniverse.com (http://fidouniverse.com/dogs-for-defense/).

Putting man’s best friend on the front lines is an even older practice, in use since before the invention of gunpowder, a Lackland history of military working dogs noted. Roman legions dressed them in armor and spiked collars.

The modern U.S. effort began when Harry Cesar, Leonard Brumby, Arthur Kilborn, Dorothy Long and Arlene Erlanger met in January 1942, according to FidoUniverse.com.

“The dog must play a game in this thing,” Erlanger, a poodle breeder who organized Dogs for Defense and served as a civilian consultant to the quartermaster general during the war, told Kilborn, a writer, for the New York Sun. “Just think what dogs can do guarding forts, munition plants and other such places.”

Folks in San Antonio quickly rallied around their dogs of war. The San Antonio Express-News covered the departure of Fritzie and other canines for training in San Carlos, California on March 9, 1943. A headline under the photo in the Local News section proclaimed, “Dogs Wanted For Service In South Seas.”

Fritzie was pegged to be an “attack dog,” and that seemed about right. He was an escape artist captured in a 1940 photo standing over the railing of a white wooden fence. As a 10-month-old puppy, he had picked a fight with his father. A little over a year later, Fritzie was hurt chasing a truck and patched up at a veterinary hospital in Abilene.

After passing his physical and finishing training, Fritzie went to work as a sentry dog. Trouble, invariably, followed. The UTSA Libraries’ Special Collections, which holds photos, certificates and news clips provided by Bessie Goethel, show Fritzie suffered an injury to his tail that ended in an amputation.

He eventually returned home with an honorable discharge. Bessie Goethel signed a certificate saying her dog, “U25,” arrived in San Antonio on March 31, 1944, but she was disturbed about the injury, writing the Army, “Good — but would appreciate information as to why his tail was amputated.”

That part of the story, and the cause of Fritzie’s death 15 months later, is lost to history.



In all, more than 18,000 dogs were donated during World War II, with 10,206 serving in the Army, Coast Guard and Marines. Most were sentries like Fritzie, but some became scouts and messengers. A few were trained for mine-detection work, but that was characterized as an experiment never put into practice.

Not all the dogs made it home. Some 1,058 went missing in action or died in service.

Never again, though, would the armed forces do without dogs.

A 1945 article from the Special Collections tells of how the Army planned to establish a permanent dog breeding program. The clip, from a publication called Reserve Officer, said “breeding dogs will be placed with civilian breeders and puppies best suited to military needs will be selected from the litters.” They were to be used “as sentries in occupation armies and for experiments in developing new uses for dogs in war.”

Today, more than 1,700 military working dogs are on duty with the four services, the Air Force said, and more than 300 new canines and their handlers go through Lackland’s 341st Training Squadron every year. The dog school also trains canines and handlers for the Secret Service, State Department, U.S. Customs and other federal law enforcement agencies.

Former Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenneth Neal, a Vietnam dog handler, said canines are credited with saving more than 10,000 U.S. troops in the war. They did everything from smelling enemy soldiers and chasing them through tunnels to hearing the high-pitched sound of wires used to trigger explosives.

More recently, they’ve found roadside bombs in Afghanistan, Iraq and other war zones.

They were honored three years ago at Lackland’s sprawling parade field, where the Air Force saluted more than 4,000 working dogs that were left behind, killed or euthanized during the Vietnam War. A modest memorial at the Air Force Security Forces Museum elsewhere on the base honors Nemo A534, a German shepherd that defended its badly injured handler, Airman 2nd Class Bob Throneburg, after a brutal 1966 battle at Tan Son Nhut Air Base.

The tale is legendary in the working dog world. Shot in the right eye, and suffering injuries to one sinus cavity and most of his right jaw after killing an enemy soldier, Nemo crawled to his unconscious master and covered him, refusing to budge even when friendly troops arrived.

“I was pretty much a goner,” Throneburg said, adding that he had no idea Nemo was with him.

Airman 2nd Class Leonard Bryant, Nemo’s previous handler, convinced him to let medics care for Throneburg, an action that saved the dog’s life. Nemo would have been shot if he hadn’t gotten up.

A volunteer docent at the museum, Kenneth Neal said Nemo and Throneburg, 72, of Gaffney, South Carolina were briefly reunited in Saigon. Nemo came to his bedside and then headed to the United States, becoming the first of 286 working dogs to make it home from Vietnam. He helped recruit more than 5,000 working dogs for the government from 1968 to 1969 and retired at Lackland, living in his own kennel.

