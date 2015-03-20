For 65 years, this Korean War veteran and his wife did everything together: 'Even in death'

Neil and Joan Agrasto of Camillus, N.Y., died together April 17, 2021.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — Neil and Joan Agrasto lived a happy, quiet life of caring for family and connecting with friends.

For 65 years, they did everything together.

“Even in death,” their obituary said.

Neil went into the hospital first. He had developed shortness of breath, then more respiratory complications, his daughter Ann Roman said.

Then Joan, whose health had been declining, took a turn for the worse, Roman said.

When the nurses brought Neil into the intensive care unit to see his wife, he was suddenly more coherent than he had been in days.

The Crouse Hospital staff moved the couple into the same room. They pushed their beds together.

“They held hands all night,” Roman said. “My sister and my parents and I spent their last 12 hours together.”

On April 17, Joan died first. Then, like everything else, Neil joined her.

“We decided Saturday morning, that once my mother was gone, we were going to take my father off support, but he was there to help her through,” Roman said.

Neil was 88. Joan was 84.

Their life together started in 1952. Their love story was the subject of a Syracuse.com Valentine’s Day story in 2014.

Neil, of Pompey, was a U.S. Navy quartermaster in the Korean War. He served on the fleet replenishment oiler USS Chemung AO-30.

To pass the time, the men would write letters to anyone who wrote to them. Neil wrote frequently to his girlfriend, Geri. Neil’s friend Bob wrote to Geri’s friend Joan Osbelt.

But it turns out, Joan was smitten by her friend’s picture of Neil in uniform.

Neil met up with Joan when he visited Pompey on leave. When he returned, he told Bob, “Joan’s not for you, buddy,” Neil told Syracuse.com in 2014.

“It was every man for himself,” Neil said.

The two went on their first date on Valentine’s Day 1956. Two weeks later, they were engaged. They were married June 16, 1956.

They had three children — Charles, Mary and Ann.

The couple, who lived in Camillus, offered this secret to a long marriage in the Syracuse.com story: Never go to bed mad at each other.

At the hospital, nurses and doctors would come through and marvel at the couple who lived together and were dying together, Roman said.

They had arrived at this moment through unrelated circumstances that had nothing to do with the Covid pandemic or the kind of trauma that might strike a couple at the same time.

Each person who stopped by said they had never seen anything like it, Roman said.

“It was pretty spectacular,” she said.

The family had talked about death, she said. Joan prayed that she would die peacefully in her sleep and that’s what she did.

Neil would say he wanted to die before Joan. Joan wanted to die before Neil. “I’m not going to be left behind,” they would say.

They died about 30 minutes apart. The couple didn’t want services. They didn’t want calling hours.

The staff at Farone & Son Funeral Home found a way to cremate their bodies at the same time.

“They never could imagine life without the other,” their daughter said.

mbreidenbach@syracuse.com

©2021 Advance Local Media LLC

Visit syracuse.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

