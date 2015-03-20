Flag Day service set for veteran whose remains were found in storage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Tribune News Service) — U.S. Air Force veteran Frank Solis, whose cremated remains were found in a Lexington storage unit, will have a graveside service on Wednesday, Flag Day, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Jessamine County.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn announced the service in a Friday press release.

In mid-May, Ginn had sought the public’s help in finding relatives of Solis, whose cremated remains were found in a storage unit after the rent went unpaid. Solis died in 2012. The unit was sold and the remains were found among the contents, Ginn said at the time.

Ginn said Friday that he was able to locate relatives, and that he had chosen to hold a Camp Nelson service because Solis’ stepdaughter lives in Jessamine County.

The cemetery will provide full military rites with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, Ginn said.

Derrick Holmes and Jason Lail, both of Lexington Baptist Temple Church, will conduct the service. Solis and his deceased wife, Linda, were members of that congregation. Lail, a Navy veteran, was a lifelong friend of Solis, Ginn said.

Solis was born June 5, 1929, in Mercedes, Texas. He was in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1951. He died Aug. 4, 2012, in Fayette County.

“I would like to give a personal ‘thank you’ to everyone who has made this sad story become a memorable Flag Day for one of our United States Air Force veterans,” Ginn said in the release.

———

©2017 the Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Ky.)

Visit the Lexington Herald-Leader at www.kentucky.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

