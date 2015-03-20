Fla. VA hospital system director talks about progress and plans for hospital, clinics

LAKELAND, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — Veterans brought gripes and huzzahs to the man in charge of Tampa’s James A. Hailey VA Hospital and clinics during a question-and-answer event at Lakeland City Hall.

Joe Battle, director of the Haley medical system that includes a Lakeland clinic, addressed a wide range of issues, from a lack of parking at the Tampa hospital to more serious problems with navigating the Veterans Choice Program that allows veterans to seek care outside of the VA system.

All in all after the Wednesday evening event, Battle left the audience of approximately 50 people feeling better about progress with services. More than a few veterans voiced their approval of Battle, who is just completing his first year on the job, overseeing the medical needs of more than 200,000 veterans in the four-county region that includes Polk.

Battle also delivered news that he is working on building a new Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Lakeland that would replace the current clinic at 4237 S. Pipkin Road.

“We’re waiting for final congressional approval” to initiate the project, he said, which will double the capacity of the current clinic and include enhanced amenities. Ideally the new clinic will be open in two to three years, he said.

Also on his agenda is to create a clinic in Lake Wales.

“That’s a work in progress, but it’s an interest we have,” he said.

Battle outlined a number of improvements to the Haley Hospital that are underway or about to begin. They include a new tower of private rooms large enough to handle overnight stays for relatives and construction of a second Fisher House that affords relatives an inexpensive alternative to local hotels.

Battle fielded dozens of questions with aplomb, and, in many cases, taking phone numbers and pledging to track down answers to some of the more thorny issues.

David Devlin, 77, of Lakeland, who worked in communications intelligence for the Air Force, complained of a lack of follow-up for post-surgery home health care.

“I was changing my own bandages” following a shoulder procedure in May, he said. “The (Health Net Federal Services) system is too convoluted.”

Responding to Devlin’s situation, Battle said the system, including the Choice program, were implemented in haste by congressional action in about 90 days.

The program was intended to address problems uncovered in 2014 with veterans dying during extensive waits for medical appointments. In some cases hospital staff falsified records to hide the delays.

Inefficiencies with Choice are compounded because it “cuts out” the ability of local VA hospitals to intervene with setting appointments and other patient needs, Battle said.

“We’ve asked Congress to fix some of the issues to where it can be a user-friendly program,” he said. “And (so far) none of those changes have been made … But we will try to help you, I do pledge to do that.”

eric.pera@theledger.com

©2016 The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.)

Visit The Ledger at www.theledger.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

