Fla. representative promotes jobs program for veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — While he was on the campaign trail, U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn heard from several veteran-owned small business, specifically defense contractors, that the federal government wasn't doing enough for them.

Dunn, a Republican from Panama City, sent President Donald Trump a letter Jan. 27, urging him to increase award goals for veteran contractors set by statute and previous administrations.

The federal government is required under the Small Business Act to award 3 percent of contracts to service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses, while the Department of Veterans Affairs has the authority to award further contracts.

Dunn, a veteran himself, said he wanted to explore moving similar quotas to the Department of Defense and other government cabinets and agencies so veterans can have an edge.

"It's another way to help veterans," said Dunn, a member of the Committee on Veterans' Affairs. "It's not a way to be prejudiced against others. I want to extend the same rules the VA is using. Veterans want that."

Dunn declined to name the specific businesses that came to him with complaints, saying he wanted to protect their privacy. However, he did say the businesses are located throughout the district.

Elwin "Moe" Parker, an Air Force veteran who is CEO of Panama City-based contracting company Professional Systems Associate (PSA), complimented Dunn.

"We applaud Dunn for his efforts to support his constituents while in Washington," Parker said. "Many businesses throughout the state, including PSA, provide full-time employment and benefits to those who have served in the U.S. military, many of which advance to establish small businesses of their own."

There also are local resources to help veterans with businesses, such as the Veterans Business Outreach Center at Gulf Coast State College. The Outreach Center provides free consulting and helps shape business ideas.

From Jan. 7, 2016, to Jan. 26 of this year, almost $5 million was awarded to contractors across all military branches, and almost half of those funds went to businesses owned by veterans with service-related injuries.

"We can take people from not owning a business to bidding on government contracts in two weeks," said Outreach Center business consultant and Air Force veteran John Miller. "We have a lot of success and satisfied clients."

Miller said he thought expanding quotas for veteran-owned businesses would be good but could have unintended consequences.

"Veterans are just one of the special interest groups within the federal contracting problem," Miller said. "If you have it for veterans, women have their own areas, economically disadvantaged areas known as HUB areas have their own problems ... everybody else will object."



