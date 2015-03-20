Feds say volunteer at San Antonio charity skimmed $100k meant for wounded vets

Opal Charles, 66, of Cibolo, worked with wounded service members for years, so the director of the San Antonio chapter of a charity she volunteered for had no problem writing checks to her and trusting her to make cash payments directly to veterans who needed the money.

On Wednesday, Charles made an initial appearance in federal court, charged with wire fraud.

According to a complaint filed by Army investigators, she used the money to pay personal living expenses, accessing much of it from an ATM at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass.

Gary Barber, director of the San Antonio chapter of the the Air Warrior Courage Foundation, said he personally delivered checks to wounded soldiers for years, but began approving emailed requests for financial assistance a few years ago.

Investigators said at least some of those emails came from Charles’ work email account. Charles has worked for the Warrior Transition Brigade at San Antonio Military Medical Center since 2004, according to the complaint.

The Army probe found 127 foundation checks totaling more than $100,300 were deposited into Charles’ bank account from April through October of this year. The account had 25 withdrawals totaling more than $105,800 in the same period, the complaint said.

But none of the checks she wrote went to wounded service members, according to investigators. They cited five cases of soldiers named in the emails to the foundation who told investigators they had not asked the foundation for help nor been contacted by Charles to receive any.

