Feds clear VA official after Norfolk, Virginia military liaison's allegations

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — A federal investigation found no evidence of a conflict of interest involving a senior Department of Veterans Affairs official and her husband’s business.

The finding comes as Norfolk’s former military liaison sues the city, alleging he was fired for raising questions about the couple.

John Andrews, who lost his job in 2014, says he had pointed city officials to a possible conflict involving Rosye Cloud, the VA’s senior adviser for veterans employment, who oversaw an online job portal for former service members.

Cloud’s husband, Chad Cloud, owned a company called Software Performance Group, which marketed software that – among other things – helped veterans transition to new careers.

But an investigation released Tuesday by the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General says Cloud “did not misuse her VA position to give preference to her husband’s private business.”

The investigation found no evidence Chad Cloud’s company bid on or received any contracts with the VA during his wife’s tenure, and the report says Rosye Cloud repeatedly consulted VA lawyers about how to avoid any conflicts.

In a statement released by her lawyer to The Pilot, Rosye Cloud said, “The OIG report acknowledges that I repeatedly and proactively engaged VA counsel, maintained transparency, and acted in full compliance with governing laws and any allegations of misconduct were simply untrue.”

Norfolk city staffers frequently work with VA officials because of the large number of veterans in the city and Hampton Roads. Andrews, a retired Navy captain, was hired in 2012 as Norfolk’s first military liaison. His lawsuit says he met with Rosye Cloud both during her time at the VA and during her earlier stint as a White House adviser for veterans issues.

Andrews brought concerns to his bosses after both Clouds gave separate presentations at an Aug. 15, 2014, meeting promoting veterans hiring. The event was at the Virginia Beach campus of Tidewater Community College.

Andrews has said he was concerned by what appeared to be a clear conflict: Chad Cloud marketing a software program that overlapped with the goals of a federal program his wife was overseeing. Andrews’ lawsuit says he later discovered an email in which Chad Cloud told an associate that the Veterans Employment Center, the program his wife was working on, would be an “ally” with his company.

Andrews says in the lawsuit that he wrote an email to a deputy city manager saying he worried Norfolk would be “caught up in the mess” if improprieties were discovered.

The VA investigated allegations Rosye Cloud tried to help sell her husband’s software at the TCC meeting and used federal funds to pay for his travel to other veteran job summits.

A VA spokesman said the investigation started after allegations were referred to it by the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

But an 11-page report by Quentin Aucoin, assistant inspector general for investigations, says there was no evidence to support either allegation.

Travel records showed only one time Chad Cloud accompanied his wife on one of her business trips – and he paid his own way, the report says.

The VA investigation concluded it was a coincidence the Clouds both came to the Virginia Beach meeting. Witnesses said the two were “genuinely surprised” to see each other there, the report says.

Andrews referred questions on the report to his lawyer, who didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

He filed a lawsuit Nov. 23 in U.S. District Court alleging his firing violated his First Amendment rights and state and federal laws meant to protect whistleblowers. The lawsuit says Andrews was fired by City Manager Marcus Jones in November 2014 after Andrews emailed Rosye Cloud to ask whether her husband was involved in a particular program.

Andrews emailed Cloud after he grew “frustrated by Norfolk’s lack of interest or inability to fully consider his concerns,” his lawsuit says.

The complaint seeks Andrews’ reinstatement to his job, plus unspecified damages, and asks the court to order the city to institute policies to “eradicate the effects of past retaliation.”

The city declined to comment on the lawsuit. No hearing dates have been set.

