Fayetteville police say decorated Army veteran killed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police say the death of a 86-year-old man found in his apartment in Fayetteville was a homicide.

Police found the body of Gerald Gillespie shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police spokeswoman Asia Cannon said in a news release Thursday that relatives had asked officers to check on Gillespie because they had not heard from him. The statement says Gillespie was a decorated Army veteran.

The statement did not say how Gillespie died. His body is being sent to the chief medical examiner for an autopsy.

No arrests have been reported.

