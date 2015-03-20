Father and son kayak across America to help fellow veterans

A kayak tour in Norway. Two veterans are kayaking across America to raise awareness about veteran suicide.

BURLINGTON, Iowa (Tribune News Service) — Logan Hastings and his father, Jeff Hastings, never imagined they would kayak more than 2,300 miles down the Mississippi River together.

Not until about a month before they put their boats in the water at the beginning of May.

"It's more physically demanding than we thought," Logan said.

The father-son duo made a quick stop in Burlington Thursday morning on their way to the Gulf of Mexico, though they considered staying for the Skillet concert at Steamboat Days later that night. The last couple months have been a crash course in kayaking for the two, and if they get lucky with the river current, they hope to reach their destination by the end of July.

"Neither of us had been on kayaks before. You can watch YouTube videos about it all day, but it's not like doing the real thing," Logan said.

Logan and his father are Army veterans. Logan served one combat tour in Iraq and another in Afghanistan, while his father — a pastor for the past 22 years — joined the Army at the age of 45 to become a critical care chaplain for military personnel. He was deployed in Iraq and Kuwait from 2010 to 2011.

"It was really a calling," Jeff Hastings said. "It's something I felt I had to do, and at the time, I was also an intensive care and private chaplain, and I had some things in the Army I wanted to do. In some instances, it was an incredible blessing. I got to meet some great people. In some instances, I came across some of the worst experiences of people's lives."

The Hastings are raising awareness about veteran suicide — something that occurs an average of 22 times a day. Jeff Hastings founded and runs the Warrior 180 Foundation, a Christ-centered organization that helps veterans and their families who are crisis.

"A lot of people say to us, 'That's a great cause.' But my hope is that they move beyond that, and it moves them to some kind of action. Either get involved in a vet's life, or get involved in an organization that helps veterans," Jeff Hastings said.

The cause is personal for Logan Hastings. He's lost a couple of his Army buddies to suicide and doesn't want to lose anymore. That's why he and his father camp every night on their way to the Gulf of Mexico — to earn just a piece of the hardship veterans with post traumatic stress disorder face on a daily basis.

"I want to make myself struggle physically," Logan said. "I don't want to spend the night in a hotel, or eat out every night."

Logan's company suffered several casualties during his deployment in Afghanistan, and Logan himself received multiple injuries when the bulldozer he was driving hit a 500 pound explosive in 2011. He suffered hearing loss, traumatic brain injury, burns and spinal cord injuries.

It left him a changed man. He can't walk nearly as long as he used to, which is why he decided to kayak across America instead of run or walk across it.

"I had my own struggles when I got home, and I got help through some of my really good friends, and the people I was close to at the time," Logan said. "Now I'm doing fine. I wanted to give back in some way, but I wanted to give back to more than just a soldier or two."

Logan makes his living as a truck driver out of Parksville, Tenn., and originally planned on kayaking with a friend of his. He spent about a year-and-a-half preparing for the trip, getting into the kind of shape it takes to kayak down the Mississippi.

When his buddy couldn't make the trip, Logan's father stepped in on a month's notice. Jeff travels the country in an RV with his wife, helping every veteran he can.

"I just got out of the Army in February of 2016, and luckily I was still in somewhat decent shape," Jeff said.

Still, it hasn't been easy. Each man has his own kayak, and Jeff has tasted the Mississippi at least three times.

"I went into the river once helping dad," Logan said with a laugh.

The father-son duo have been making friends wherever they go, spreading the word of the Warrior 180 Foundation on both riverbanks. They already are physically exhausted and sunburnt, but no one can stop a solider when he's been given a mission.

In this case, that mission happens to a father-son adventure. One of the grandest kind.

"It's been fantastic," Jeff said. "We are there to help and support each other, and I need encouragement. When it gets rough, we remember why we're dong this."

To learn more about the foundation or to make a donation, visit their website at www.warrior180.org. You also can keep up with the trip on the "Kayak For Veterans" Facebook page.

©2017 The Hawk Eye (Burlington, Iowa)

Visit The Hawk Eye at www.thehawkeye.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

