Family of disabled vet run over by deputy seeks nearly $700,000 in lawsuit

The family of a disabled Army veteran hit and killed by a Multnomah County deputy last year in Wood Village is suing the county, claiming the deputy wasn't paying attention to the road.

Stephen R. Heberling's family is seeking $682,800 for his death on April 29.

Deputy Kent Krumpschmidt was heading west on Northeast Sandy Boulevard toward Northeast 238th Drive about 4 a.m. when he hit Herberling. He was dragged under the patrol car for 95 feet, the lawsuit said.

Heberling, 68, died nearly four hours later. Krumpschmidt, who regularly patrolled the area, told investigators that he didn't see Herberling before he hit him, according to the lawsuit.

Heberling had been in Oregon for about a year before his death, said his son, Kevin Heberling. He had moved from Colorado so the two could reconnect.

They were just beginning their relationship as adults when he was killed, his son said.

"I feel horrible and it sucks that money seems to be the only recourse we have to hold someone accountable," Kevin Heberling said Thursday. "I understand that people get hit all the time, but this was a trained officer of the law behind the wheel. I feel like I have to get some justice for my dad."

Kevin Heberling said his father was changed by his service in the Vietnam War. He was a proud Purple Heart recipient and an animal lover who routinely removed worms and bugs from sidewalks so people wouldn't step on them. He lived independently and was in such good health that he outpaced his son during hikes.

His father was living out of his RV and had settled that night near the Camping World store in the area where he was hit. It's not clear what his father was doing on Sandy Boulevard.

His son said he often picked up trash in areas where he stayed to earn his keep and had trouble sleeping at night. He said he suspects his father doing that when he was hit.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office and Multnomah County declined comment on the lawsuit. Krumpschmidt has been with the Sheriff's Office for seven years and remains a patrol deputy.

According to the lawsuit, the area was well-lit by street lights and nearby businesses. Stephen Heberling was wearing a tan coat, blue-jean shorts and blue shoes when he was hit.

Krumpschmidt was the only driver on the road and nothing blocked his view, the lawsuit said. He was driving 8 mph over the posted speed limit of 25 mph, the suit said.

The deputy gave conflicting statements to investigators after the crash, the lawsuit said.

Kevin Heberling wishes he could have had more time to build back his relationship with his father. He wanted to buy a piece of land for his father so he wouldn't have to keep moving around. But he said his father "liked living the way he was living."

"I'm still so upset, mostly for the service he gave to his country and for him to go out like that," the son said. "He would have lived to be 110, I'm sure. He had so much life and a lot of energy in him."

