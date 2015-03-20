Families discover old munitions in aging vets' homes

A line of artillery fuses await destruction in a trench dug by ammunition technicians at Camp Lejeune, N.C., on Dec. 4, 2012. As World War II veterans grow older and leave their longtime homes, police say family members are finding decades-old munitions that may be as dangerous as ever.

Such was the case on Monday, when the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad responded to a residence in Oregon, Ohio. A man clearing items after his father’s recent death found a live hand grenade from the World War II era, police said.

Officers secured the weapon in a blast-resistant container for proper disposal. No one was injured.

Police Chief Mike Navarre said the man was right to call professionals to safely remove it.

“It’s probably been there for many, many years, but you just don’t want to take a chance,” Chief Navarre said.

About once a year in Oregon, a resident finds some type of military equipment requiring law enforcement response, he said.

“We’ve prepared for these types of incidents years ago when we formed the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad,” the chief said.

In Toledo, the bomb squad retrieves old military munition about once a month, said Lt. Joe Heffernan, police spokesman.

Authorities have noticed a trend over the past decade. Relatives sort through the estates of veterans and discover old grenades or the occasional mortar shell, Lieutenant Heffernan said.

Too often, they are unsure what to do with the munition and take it to the local police station, Lieutenant Heffernan said.

He recalled an instance in which residents took rounds that were about 5 feet tall. They appeared to be battleship rounds.

“The proper thing to do is just call 911. Don’t touch it,” he said.

These items are usually inert, but bomb squad members treat every case as real, Lieutenant Heffernan said.

“Even though something hasn’t gone off in 50 years, doesn’t mean it won’t,” he said.

