Fallen police officer was war veteran who loved job and family, friends say

Christopher Ryan Morton, an Army veteran, was fatally shot and two other officers injured while trying to apprehend a suspect after responding to a 911 call at a Missouri residence on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

Four years ago, Christopher Ryan Morton was serving in Afghanistan and sent messages back home to Missouri with a Kansas City Chiefs koozie in his hand.

On Wednesday morning, many of Morton's friends flooded his Facebook page with grieving messages as word spread that authorities had identified him as the Clinton police officer who was shot and killed while on duty Tuesday night. He's the second Clinton officer to die while on duty in seven months.

Morton, 30, joined the Clinton Police Department in 2015. He was one of three officers who were shot while responding to a 911 call at a Clinton residence. Morton died at the scene; the two other officers are being treated for their injuries.

"It was an absolute honor to know u," wrote Jordin Ashley on Facebook. "He served his country and his community... thank you for your service and being an amazing human."

In 2014, the Kansas City Royals honored Morton as a member of the military during a home game ceremony. Dressed in Royals gear, he stood in the crowd from his "Our Heroes" seat, waving and tipping his hat. On that day he presented Royals pitcher Jeremy Guthrie with a U.S. flag that was flown overseas during his deployment.

Some who posted Wednesday morning had served with him. Morton, who was in the Army National Guard, had been twice deployed and returned in May 2014 from Afghanistan, where he served as a bridge crew member and radio communications manager.

"The world has lost a great soldier and even a better person," said Matthew Hografe, who wrote in a Facebook post he had deployed with Morton four years ago. "You will never be forgotten."

Friends posted that Morton often talked about his family and how he loved his job. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Morton "served with distinction" as a full-time Clinton police officer from Feb. 12, 2015, until Jan. 10, 2017. He remained with the department as a reserve officer until returning to full-time duty on Sept. 24, 2017.

"He was always professional, funny and took a positive outlook on this," wrote David Wilkinson on Facebook.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said in a statement that Morton took the post that had been filled by Officer Gary Michael who was shot and killed in early August during a traffic stop.

"Those two warriors are together now, in the company of God, who has brought his sons home," Greitens said.

Morton recorded a short video message in 2014 from Kandahar to his mom on Mother's Day.

"I want to give a special shout out to my mom. Happy Mother's Day," Morton said in the U.S. Army video. "Love you, miss you. It's been a long deployment, we'll see you soon."

In Clinton Wednesday morning, Sheryl Long said she she knew of Morton.

"He was a very nice man, (who was) good at his job," she said.

