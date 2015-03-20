Ernest West, Medal of Honor recipient who saved three in Korea, dies at 89

Medal of Honor recipient Ernest West died May 1 at a hospital in Huntington, W.Va., at the age of 89. His daughter, Amy West Hogsett, confirmed the death but did not give a cause.

Two young friends in eastern Kentucky joined the Army and went to war in Korea. One, John Collier, was killed in 1950 when he threw himself on an enemy grenade to save his comrades. The other, Ernest West, lost an eye while carrying three wounded soldiers to safety in the face of enemy fire.

Both were awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military decoration for valor, and had worked at the railroad yard and repair shops in Greenup County, where a stretch of Highway 23 now bears their names. West never spoke about the honor without mentioning Collier, who was honored posthumously, and said he had planned to decline the medal until an aunt and uncle convinced him otherwise.

"I wasn't going to go get it," he recalled in an interview with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. "I thought everybody ought to have one. I felt that if anybody went in the service, we was all equal.

"I do not consider myself a hero," he continued. "I was doing what I was supposed to do."

West was 89 when he died May 1 at a hospital in Huntington, W.Va. His daughter, Amy West Hogsett, confirmed the death but did not give a cause.

Orphaned as a boy, West had grown up at a Methodist children's home in Versailles, Ky., where he said he said he first learned the importance of brotherhood, a value that he took with him into the Army. "I was raised with 125 brothers," he said. "If you jumped on one, you had to whip about 25 of us."

Drafted in 1950, he completed basic training in Hawaii and was dispatched to the front lines in Korea, where he spent months living in a bunker at Heartbreak Ridge, the site of a major battle against Chinese and North Korean forces. In an interview with the Veterans History Project, he said that while the hills and mountains reminded him of home, "it wasn't green and pretty, it was dark and dreary," with the temperature sometimes dropping to 20 below and Chinese troops blowing horns and bugles to announce their advance.

On Oct. 12, 1952, West was a member of a night patrol tasked with destroying an enemy outpost near Sataeri, along the 38th parallel. He was 21, a private first class with the 14th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, and took the point position as his patrol climbed a hill. Nearing their destination, they were ambushed with machine-gun fire.

Grenades began rolling between West's legs. One exploded nearby, knocking him down for a few minutes, and when he got back up, he saw enemy forces charging toward him. "It was 'lo and behold' — you'd just sit there and fire until you can't shoot no more," he told the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Nearby he saw that his patrol leader, 1st Lt. George Gividen, had been wounded by grenades and machine-gun fire. West ordered the patrol to fall back, then lifted Gividen over his shoulder and retreated with a carbine in each hand. Pursued by three enemy soldiers, he dropped Gividen on the ground, laid on top of him, and killed the pursuers with rifle fire. Then he picked up the lieutenant again and carried him to safety.

West retrieved two more wounded comrades, evacuating them from the firefight while killing three additional enemy soldiers, according to his Medal of Honor citation. His "indomitable spirit, consummate valor, and intrepid actions inspired all who observed him, reflect the highest credit on himself, and uphold the honored traditions of the military service," the citation said.

"I didn't even know I was hurt until we got back," West told the Veterans History Project. "One of the guys said, 'You're bleeding, Ernie.' And I said, 'Hell, it's just a little bit of bite.' One of them aid men came over and he said, 'You got an eye missing.' And I said, 'Well, you're crazy.' "

West was sent to Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, where surgeons removed his left eye and gave him a prosthetic. He later traveled to the White House, where President Dwight D. Eisenhower presented him with the Medal of Honor on Jan. 12, 1954. According to a United Press report, the president and former general shook his head in wonder as he placed the medal's blue ribbon around West's neck.

"In addition to the decoration, which is the highest we have," Eisenhower told him, "I want to express an old soldier's admiration."

Ernest Edison West was born in Russell, Ky., on Sept. 2, 1931. After going to high school in Versailles, he moved back east to be near family in the town of Wurtland, along the Ohio River, where he worked as an electrician with the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway.

He returned home shaken by the war. When a colleague clapped him on the shoulder during his first day back at work, West turned and wrestled him to the ground, according to the book "Medal of Honor: Portraits of Valor Beyond the Call of Duty." "Sorry," West said, "but you'll have to give me a month or so. Just talk to me, don't touch me."

In 1954, he married high school teacher Gwendolyn Jane Stafford in a nationally televised wedding ceremony, broadcast on an episode of the CBS show "Bride and Groom." His wife died in 2012. In addition to his daughter, of Huntington, survivors include five granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren.

West coached youth football and basketball and was elected mayor of Wurtland, now a town of about 1,000 residents. "After he would go to work every day," his daughter said, "he would help dig water lines up and down the roads," bringing running water to those in need. He later helped secure land and funding for a state veterans cemetery in Greenup County, where he will be laid to rest Saturday.

"I'd say it was because of brotherhood we all got back," West once said, reflecting on the firefight that led to his receiving the Medal of Honor. "We didn't leave nobody. I was raised that way. I always figured that someone would come to get me if that were to happen, if I got down. One of ours would have come and gotten me."