Erie, Pa., to host traveling World War II exhibit

ERIE, Pa. — A traveling World War II exhibit titled "We Can Do It!" is scheduled to open Aug. 12 at the Historical Society of Erie County's Thomas B. Hagen History Center.

The exhibit, which will run through Nov. 28, is a collaborative project between the Pittsburgh-based Heinz History Center and the Historical Society.

About half of the exhibit will focus on western Pennsylvania connections to World War II and half will chronicle home front life in Erie during the conflict, the city's industrial contribution to the war effort, and Erie County heroes, according to Historical Society Executive Director George Deutsch.

About 1,500 square feet inside the Historical Society's 10,000-square-foot archive building has been set aside for the exhibit. Admission will be $10 for adults, $7.50 for senior citizens, and $5 for students and group tours.

"The Heinz History Center had this great World War II exhibit, and when they took it down, they came up with the concept within the last year of taking a piece of it and going around western Pennsylvania,'' Deutsch said. "They approached us in August or September and we helped to facilitate them getting together with Erie Insurance, which is the exhibit's prime sponsor.''

The traveling "We Can Do It!'' exhibit opened in western Pennsylvania in April and will visit 15 cultural institutions throughout western Pennsylvania in the next three years. It debuted from April 22 through June 11 at the Beaver Area Heritage Museum.

Most of the sites will host the exhibit for about six to eight weeks. Host institutions are encouraged to display World War II-related items from their collections as part of the exhibit.

Items may include uniforms; helmets; weapons; recruiting posters; photographs; letters; ration books; notifications of the death, capture or wounding of a soldier overseas, and large museum panels chronicling western Pennsylvania's war contributions.

"We thought we would add a lot of Erie-related items and artifacts to their (Heinz History Center) exhibit, and it's all going to be pretty seamless,'' Deutsch said. "What I'd like to do with the Erie artifacts is to build as many stories around people from Erie. We have a collection from an Erie woman who was a member of the Women's Army Corps. We have her outfits, letters home from her, photographs."

Deutsch's grandfather, George Goodill, was a U.S. Navy lieutenant who served in both the Pacific and European theaters. A Japanese soldier's helmet that Goodill retrieved on Guadalcanal will be included in the exhibit.

"We have his uniform and artifacts he picked up on battlefields from the mid-Pacific all the way to Italy,'' Deutsch said. "I'd like to combine good stories with artifacts. I want to give a big picture. I want people to get a feel of what living in Erie in the 1940s during the war was like, and having stories of the people who went away to war as well as those who stayed home.''

Visitors can expect to learn about the development of the Jeep, an invention initially produced by the American Bantam Car Co. in Butler. One of those Jeeps will be included in the Erie exhibit.

"We'll be the only place that has it,'' Deutsch said. "People will be able to not only look at it, but sit in it and maybe get their pictures taken in it. It will be a lot of fun.''

The exhibit also will feature stories about Rosie the Riveter and Tuskegee Airmen whose contributions helped win the war.

Four lifelike museum figures will be showcased in the exhibit: U.S. Army Gen. George C. Marshall, Tuskegee Airman Lt. Carl J. Woods, U.S. Marine Corps. Sgt. and Iwo Jima hero Michael Strank, and Rosie the Riveter.

"With the veterans passing so quickly, I hope that it really can keep their memory alive, not only of what they may have done overseas, but what the folks on the home front did,'' said Jeff Sherry, the Historical Society's museum educator.

"My mother worked at the Talon Zipper Company in Meadville during the war and just thereafter, and she always said that she fought the battle of the home front,'' Sherry said. "She and a lot of her friends were working, and really, Talon was the war industry. It was the only zipper company really in the United States. Millions of uniforms for the first time would have zippers on them. When the military needed zippers for flight jackets, paratrooper jackets and things like that, that's where they all came from.''

In an effort to generate exhibit interest, the Historical Society will host on June 24 an event titled "Uncover Your Local World War II Treasures,'' in which the public is invited to bring World War II items and artifacts to be identified and discussed with a panel of historians who have expertise in World War II artifacts.

"We'd like to have the opportunity for people who might have an item or two they can bring in to tell us that story so we can know about that as part of our local history mission,'' Deutsch said. "Also, if they have artifacts from their uncle, granddad or father that they don't know much about, but would like to learn more, we'll have a panel here that will, hopefully, be able to identify and at least give the person some idea about what it was, and what its function was.''

Deutsch said the panel of historians will not evaluate items "like the Antiques Roadshow.''

"We're not going to be telling people how much it's worth, but we'll hopefully be telling people about the item,'' Deutsch said. "If it gets to the point where there's something that really has a lot of richness and value, we may ask them if they would be interested in loaning it to us for three months to put in the exhibit. It would be totally up to them. This is more about helping to build awareness of the fact that World War II is beginning to fade from the collective memory and we want to have this great exhibit, and it's a way of helping build up for that.''



©2017 the Erie Times-News (Erie, Pa.)

Visit the Erie Times-News (Erie, Pa.) at www.GoErie.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

