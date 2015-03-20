Elgin VFW Post looking to sell its building and to find a new home

Members of Elgin's Watch City VFW Post 1307 voted Monday night to start the process for selling the group's building along Weld Road.

According to Post officials, thirty people attended the members-only meeting, held on the last night of the long holiday weekend to discuss the matter.

"We have depleted any cash reserves and our monthly income has dropped to a point where it does not cover our day-to-day expenses," Commander Arthur Buckheister stated in the Post's Watch City Times newsletter for January - February 2017. "To put it simply, there are not enough people coming in to Post to pay the bills and keep the lights on."

Post Quartermaster Scott Webb stated in the same newsletter that he had done everything he could to avoid the situation and that it was never his intention "to sell and move from our Post home. Unfortunately, we as a Post have found ourselves in a situation where we can no longer afford it."

Webb noted, "Selling our building and moving to another location does not mean we have failed as a VFW. It just means we recognize circumstances have changed, and we are adapting."

Wednesday morning, Webb said those present Monday night agreed to five points: beginning the process for selling the building; listing the property for sale; making notifications to the national and state VFW offices about the decision; setting an initial listing price of $350,000 and minimum qualifying offer; and forming a search committee for a new location.

Webb and Buckheister said everything is on the table as far as relocating, but that the Post would not be merging with another and was in no way disbanding.

The Elgin Post formed in 1929. It's been in its current building since the early 1980s, Webb said. In 2011, the Post opened an additional 2,500-square-foot addition with a 200-person capacity along with a bigger bar area.

The old bar in the front hall of the facility only had enough room for 13 bar stools, while the new bar in the canteen can seat 25 people and has a capacity of 72. That bar is dedicated to departed U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bruce Riley of Elgin, who served two tours of duty in Vietnam and who died in 2003 at the age of 56. The canteen also has a pool table, jukebox, popcorn wagon, washrooms, flat-screen televisions that were donated by now-defunct VFW Post 1307 Men's Auxiliary and video gaming machines.

Buckheister said several things happened since opening the addition that created a snowball effect. Among those were some key staff moving out of state, leading to closing the kitchen; a decline in interest in bingo; not being able to attract new members and an aging membership; and changes to Weld Road that make it harder to get to the building.

Video gaming helped generate revenue for a bit, but, with machines all over the area and a casino in Elgin, numbers were down 50 percent in 2016 compared to 2015, Webb said. Webb also noted that in recent years, the Post has seen more competition from places offering banquet hall space to rent.

Webb said the Post currently has 266 members, and it had more than 320 when he became quartermaster three years ago.

Elgin City Council member Rich Dunne is a member of the Elgin Post. Since 1992 he has held elected or appointed positions with the group, including terms as commander in 1993-94 and 1994-95.

In a phone interview Tuesday, of potentially selling the building, Dunne said, "It's a sign of the changing demographics of veterans and how they might choose to spend their recreational time. There may be no need for a big hall anymore. And smaller membership numbers is not just an issue here at the Elgin Post and an issue not just for VFW Posts but for other organizations."

Buckheister and Webb agreed with Dunne.

"It used to be that people would get off work and maybe go to the corner tap to socialize and catch up on things. Now, people are on their (smart) phones and social media," Buckheister said.

The three veterans also noted that the VFW is chartered by Congress, and to become a member of a VFW Post a person has to meet specific requirements that include serving in the military in an overseas conflict and having received a campaign medal for such service, having served 30 consecutive or 60 nonconsecutive days in Korea or having received imminent danger or hostile fire pay.

While there were millions of veterans returning from World War II, Dunne said, with the changing nature of combat, recent conflicts have involved less personnel, meaning a smaller pool of veterans who are eligible to join a VFW. Buckheister noted that the VFW policy toward allowing "social members" changed in recent years, further limiting the potential membership pool.

According to Military Times, the number of members of the VFW across the nation stood at 2.5 million in 1995 and declined to 1.2 million in 2016, which was 100,000 less members than in 2015. Between July 2015 and July 2016, 70 VFW Posts closed, according to Military Times, and Posts have only been able to recruit about 150,000 veterans who served in Iraq or Afghanistan, which is roughly 6 percent of those eligible to join from those war zones.

Locally, in 2013 St. Charles, VFW Post 5036 sold its building and lot not far from the Fox River along 3rd Street downtown to St. Charles for $800,000 to make way for a civic parking lot. The Post now leases space it shares along 2nd Street with other veterans groups.

Dunne said it was important to remember that the primary mission of the Post and all veterans organizations is to assist veterans — a mission that will continue with or without the Elgin Post having its own building.

Webb and Buckheister offered examples of helping a homeless mother and veteran who had served in Afghanistan get back on her feet and helping another veteran with needed work to his home.

Buckheister and Webb said, ideally, they wished the Post could afford to stay in its building. Whatever is found, the hope is other groups that have been using the building — two Marine groups, a Navy club, a railroad conductors union, a coin club and a square dancing club — will be able to use the found space, too, allowing the Post to continue serving veterans and the community at large.

"If we can find a smaller, more manageable, more affordable building we can be a VFW, and not a banquet facility," Webb said.

"We can get out of the hall rental business," Buckheister said.

mdanahey@tribpub.com

©2017 The Courier-News (Elgin, Ill.)

Visit The Courier-News at www.chicagotribune.com/suburbs/elgin-courier-news/

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

