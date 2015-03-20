Donated bronze honors pioneering WWI pilots

The moment Nimrod "Rod" Frazer set his eyes upon the famous bronzed "Daedalus" overlooking the Thames River in England years ago, he knew it should be at Maxwell Air Force Base.

Standing erect in full period pilot gear from World War I, the bronzed likeness of a man seems as if it might take flight at any moment. Based upon the mythical creature endowed by a Greek god with the right to fly, the impressive modern representation shows a combat pilot with his arms stretch out above his head lifting two, large wings strapped to his wrists and forearms.

Wearing a pilot cap and strap, his face is turned downward and embodies the strength and pioneering spirit that can only come from service and sacrifice.

"When I saw the Daedalus in London years ago, I just knew it belonged at Maxwell," said Frazer. "I didn't have the money then, but I knew. I wanted it to be part of the centennial for World War I, to celebrate combat fliers for our United States Army Air Service, flyers who risked their lives."

The Maxwell statue, after the England sculpture represents the beginning of air power as the first 200 American WWI pilots blazed the way for today's United States Air Force even before America entered the war in 1917. American combat pilots flew and fought alongside French and British forces before the U.S. Army Air Corps was formed. Those pilots had first learned to fly from the Wright Brothers' civilian flying school in Montgomery and later continued their training at Maxwell Air Force Base.

Set in the midst of the first green blossoms of spring at Maxwell, the statue, which was seen by officials on Thursday, stands on a large stone pedestal donated by the city, and stretches toward the sky nearly two stories tall. Surrounded by a circular drive, it sits between the Maxwell Club and Brett Hall where Air Force officials and dignitaries frequently visit.

"It commemorates the strength, innovation and courage of our American pilots who fought in WWI and we are forever grateful," Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said at the soft dedication.

"It shows the beginning of air power. They started WWI on horses and ended it in airplanes and so this is a tribute to the technology and the courage and spirit of winning between the Americans and the French."

The sculpture, donated by Frazer, a Korean War Army veteran, Silver Star recipient, author and historian, to the Air Force and Maxwell will be officially unveiled and dedicated on April 6, the anniversary date of the United States' entry into WWI. On Thursday, public officials and military leaders caught a glimpse of the statue during an official press conference that announced All American Weekend, April 5-9 in Montgomery, which will include the Maxwell Air Show, the Clint Black concert and the opening night of Biscuits baseball.

The original piece of art acts as a memorial for the Fleet Air Arm in London and was created by James Butler, a well-known British sculptor whose art graces historic locations like the Buckingham Palace and the beaches of Normandy. The Maxwell statue, also created by Butler, also honors Frazer's mother, Margaret Thompson Frazer Winkler, who was a single mom at the time when she worked at Maxwell for nearly 30 years as a secretary.

"I also wanted it to memorialize my mother, who was a lowly civil employee who worked at Maxwell and the Air Force. It shows the connection between the city of Montgomery and its people and Maxwell," Frazer said.

Another James Butler sculpture commissioned by Frazer, will be unveiled in downtown Montgomery later this year. This bronze statue will memorialize Frazer's father who served in the Army and fought during WWI.

———

©2017 the Montgomery Advertiser (Montgomery, Ala.)

Visit the Montgomery Advertiser at www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

