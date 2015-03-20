Donald Trump eyes Scott Brown for VA post

BOSTON - Donald Trump is considering former Bay State U.S. Sen. Scott Brown for Veterans Affairs secretary, and the president-elect said he will be working "all weekend" to make more key cabinet picks.

After tapping Michael Flynn as his assistant for national security and Kansas U.S. Rep. Michael Pompeo as CIA director, Trump Friday tweeted: "Will be working all weekend in choosing the great men and women who will be helping to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Brown, who served as senator from 2010 to 2013 before moving to New Hampshire where he made another unsuccessful bid for senator, was an early Trump supporter and said he would accept the position of Veterans Affairs secretary if the president-elect offers it.

"The VA is in trouble. Soldiers are dying while waiting, employee morale is low and it needs to be fixed," he told the New York Post in an email.

"Having served for 35 years in military, last 4 years at Pentagon, serving on Armed Services, Veterans and working on these issues for decades, it would be a great challenge to fix and a great honor to serve if asked. Time will tell."

If tapped for the job, Brown likely would get Senate confirmation.

"Sen. Brown has a deep concern for military men and women and a commitment to addressing their needs," Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) told the Herald this week.

"With 35 years in the National Guard and having served on the Senate Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committees, he would be an excellent choice to run the VA."

Another early Trump backer was Flynn, his pick for assistant to the president for national security.

A retired Army lieutenant general and former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Flynn served as the president-elect's top military adviser during the campaign.

After retiring in 2014, Flynn quickly turned on the Obama administration and accused it of being soft on terrorism. In recent public comments, Flynn has emphasized his view that Islamic State extremists pose an existential threat on a global scale and demanded a far more aggressive U.S. military campaign against the group. In August, he declared that Islam "is a political ideology" and that it "definitely hides behind being a religion."

"Flynn and Trump seem to be on the same page on Syria," said Max Abrahms, a professor of political science at Northeastern University. "Both favor working with Russia. Both are deeply skeptical about supporting the rebels."

For CIA director, Trump tapped Pompeo, a hard-line Republican who shares much of Trump's world view. He has heavily criticized the controversial Iran nuclear deal, and blasted Hillary Clinton over the attack on a U.S. diplomatic outpost in Libya and her use of a private email server. He also believes Edward Snowden is a traitor who deserves a death sentence.

