Donald Tracey, Navy vet of Korean War and Boston-area engineer, dies at 84

Donald “Don” Tracey of Weymouth died on Friday of complications from a stroke after a long, hard-fought battle. He was 84.

Tracey served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was born in Boston and grew up in Mission Hill, Mass. He attended Boston Tech High School and Northeastern University.

Mr. Tracey worked as an engineer at MIT, Stone & Webber and later Raytheon, where he worked on missile defense systems, including the Patriot Missle.

He was proud of his military service, his work as an engineer, and especially of his children and grandchildren and will be remembered for his conversational nature, his heavy driving foot, love of popsicles, sci-fi, Boston sports and his smooth dance style.

Tracey is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jane (McGrath); three sons, Glenn and Richard, both of Plymouth, and Donald of Texas; two daughters, Susan Allen of Brookfield, Conn., and Kimberly of Braintree; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



